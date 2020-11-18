Morning Kickoff - Nov. 19, 2020

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Nov. 19
High school volleyball: High school volleyball: State tournament at Fargodome, quarterfinals, Class A: Century vs. Valley City, 10 a.m.; Fargo Davies vs. Mandan, 1 p.m.; West Fargo vs. Legacy, 4 p.m.; Jamestown vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.; Class B: Thompson vs. Flasher, 10 a.m.; Langdon Area vs. Kenmare, 1 p.m.; Linton-HMB vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s, 4 p.m.; Dickinson Trinity vs. Northern Cass, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
College hockey: U-Mary at Willison State College, 4:30 p.m.
High school volleyball: State tournament, Fargodome, consolation (10 a.m./1 p.m.); semifinals (4/7 p.m.)
Saturday, Nov. 21
College hockey: U-Mary at Williston State College, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: State tournament, Fargodome: seventh place (10 a.m.); fifth place (1 p.m.); third place (4 p.m.); championship (7 p.m.).
Sunday, Nov. 22
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
7:20 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Arizona at Seattle
TV TODAY
BOXING
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Ring City USA: O'Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (Super Featherweights)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulane at Tulsa
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah State at Wyoming
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5 p.m.
BTN — Arizona State at Michigan State
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Minnesota
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — LE Tour Saudi Ladies Team International
Noon
GOLF — PGA RSM Classic
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Pelican Women's Championship (taped)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
NFL
7:20 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Seattle
NFLN — Arizona at Seattle
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
Noon
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Renaldo Major is the final remaining tie to the Dakota Wizards' glory days when the franchise won four championships in seven seasons. In what Major, now 28, says will be his final season with the Wizards, he would like to take them back to those heights. "I know this will be my last year in the minor leagues, and I want to end on a good note and win a championship. I want to go out with a bang," Major said.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Kari Hanson, who led Mandan to two straight state girls basketball championships, has been named North Dakota's Miss Basketball. Hanson averaged 16.5 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals while leading the Braves to a 24-1 mark. She also sank 39 three-pointers. The award is presented each year by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Eddie Agre of Bismasrck is among a group of three men who will be inducted into the North Dakota Officials Hall of Fame in Valley City. The others are George Burchill of Jamestown and Larry Schneider, now of Potomac, Md. Agre, 57, began officiating in 1942 and continued for 26 years. During that time he worked football, basketball and baseball games at high school, college, amateur and professional levels. He served as president of the association for three years.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Century won the first North Dakota high school volleyball championship, sweeping Fargo Shanley 15-10, 15-10 in the 1984 title game.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Nov. 19
1961 — George Blanda of the Houston Oilers passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-13 rout of the New York Titans.
1961 — Cleveland's Jim Brown rushes for 237 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Browns to a 45-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
1966 — No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 Michigan State play to a 10-10 tie. The Irish rally from a 10-0 deficit against a Spartans team that features Bubba Smith and three teammates who were among the top eight picks of the next NFL draft.
1978 — Philadelphia's Herman Edwards returns a fumble for a touchdown with 31 seconds left to give Philadelphia a 19-17 victory over the New York Giants. Instead of taking a knee to preserve a 17-12 victory, quarterback Joe Pisarcik botches the hand off to fullback Larry Csonka. Edwards picks up the dropped ball and runs 26 yards for the winning touchdown.
1983 — Jari Kurri of the Edmonton Oilers scores five goals and Wayne Gretzky adds three goals and five assists in a 13-4 rout of the New Jersey Devils.
1983 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of Los Angeles becomes the second player in NBA history to score 30,000 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, as the Lakers win 117-110 at Portland.
1992 — Oakland reliever Dennis Eckersley is selected the American League's MVP. Eckersley, who led the majors with 51 saves in 54 chances, becomes the ninth player to win both the Cy Young Award and MVP honors in the same season.
1993 — Oregon and Oregon State play to a 0-0 tie in Eugene. It's the last scoreless tie in FBS history. Overtime for NCAA games starts in 1994.
1994 — Rashaan Salaam becomes the fourth 2,000-yard rusher in major-college history, running for 259 yards and two touchdowns in Colorado's 41-20 victory over Iowa State.
1995 — The Baltimore Stallions defeat the Calgary Stampeders 37-20 to become the first U.S. team to win the Grey Cup in the CFL's 83-year history.
2004 — Indiana's Ron Artest and Stephen Jackson charge into the stands to fight with Auburn Hills fans in the final minute of their game against the Detroit Pistons. The brawl forces an early end to the Pacers' 97-82 win.
2006 — Jaromir Jagr becomes the 16th NHL player with 600 goals when he scores in the first period of the New York Rangers' 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.
2009 — South African runner Caster Semenya will keep her 800-meter gold medal from the world championships, and the results of her gender tests will be kept confidential.
2011 — Robert Griffin III of Baylor passes for 479 yards and four TDs, including a 34-yarder to Terrance Williams with 8 seconds left, and the 25th-ranked Bears beat No. 5 Oklahoma for the first time, 45-38. The Bears were 0-20 against the Sooners.
2018— Jared Goff throws a 40-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett for the go-ahead score with 1:49 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams outlast the Kansas City Chiefs for a 54-51 victory. Patrick Mahomes has a career-high 478 yards with six touchdown passes for the Chiefs. This is third highest-scoring game ever played.
2018 — Rutgers holds Eastern Michigan to an NCAA-record low four first-half points in a 63-36 rout. The Scarlet Knights tied a men's NCAA Division I basketball record for points allowed in a half. The halftime score is 31-4.
