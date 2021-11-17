Morning Kickoff - Nov. 18, 2021

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Nov. 18

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Dakota College-Bottineau, 5:30 p.m.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Augustana Invitational.

High school volleyball: State volleyball tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Class B, Main Floor – Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 1 p.m.; Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Thompson, 3 p.m.; Northern Cass vs. Garrison, 5 p.m.; Kenmare vs. Dickinson Trinity, 7 p.m.; Class A, Exhibit Hall – West Fargo vs. St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.; Bismarck vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 3 p.m.; Century vs. Davies, 5 p.m.; Fargo Shanley vs. Legacy, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

College hockey: U-Mary vs. Liberty at Maryland Heights, Mo., 2:20 p.m.; Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Augustana Invitational.

High school volleyball: State volleyball tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Class A semifinals (1 and 3 p.m., Main Floor); consolation (5/7 p.m., Exhibit Hall); Class B semifinals (5 and 7 p.m., Main Floor); consolation (1/3 p.m., Exhibit Hall).

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

College cross country: NCAA Division II championships at St. Leo, Florida.

College football: North Dakota at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.; South Dakota at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

College hockey: Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Lindenwood at Maryland Heights, Mo., 8:15 p.m.

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Lake Region, 3 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Dawson, 5 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Lake Region, 1 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Dawson Community College, 3 p.m.; Dickinson State at U-Mary, 4 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Augustana Invitational.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Nebraska-Kearney Open, 9 a.m.

High school volleyball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center: seventh place (Class A, 1 p.m., Exhibit Hall); (Class B, 11 a.m., Exhibit Hall); fifth place (Class A 11 a.m., Main Floor); (Class B 3 p.m., Exhibit Hall); Third place (Class A, 3 p.m. Main Floor); (Class B 1 p.m., Main Floor); championship (Class A, 5 p.m., Main Floor); (Class B, 7 p.m., Main Floor).

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Nov. 21

College hockey: U-Mary vs. Davenport at Maryland Heights, Mo., 10 a.m.

College basketball: Miles Community College at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m., Armory; North Dakota State College of Science at United Tribes, 2/4 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7:20 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – New England at Atlanta

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Davidson vs. New Mexico State

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure vs. Boise State

ESPNU — Penn vs. Utah State

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Wisconsin-Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clemson vs. Temple

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Massachusetts vs. Weber State

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Ohio State at Xavier

FS2 — New Hampshire at Providence

6 p.m.

BTN — Alabama State at Iowa

ESPN2 — Marquette vs. Mississippi

ESPNU — Oklahoma vs. East Carolina

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ball State vs. Florida International

ACCN — St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at DePaul

8 p.m.

BTN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Elon vs. West Virginia

ESPNU — Indiana State vs. Old Dominion

PAC-12N — Samford at Oregon State

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Arizona State at San Diego State

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Wyoming at Washington

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — Florida Atlantic at Miami

6 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee Tech at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Duke

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA RSM Classic

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA CME Group Tour Championship

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA

8 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Denver

NFL

7:20 p.m.

FOX and NFLN — New England at Atlanta

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

2 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

5 p.m.

NBCSN — WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, Indian Wells, Calif.

8 p.m.

NBCSN — WTT: New York vs. Orange County, Indian Wells, Calif.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century swept Dickinson 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 to win the West Region volleyball tournament. A.J. Jacobs had 14 kills for the Patriots. Kelsey Glatt slammed 13 kills and Lexy Ely dished out 27 assists.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Washburn advanced to the Class B state championship game with a 51-37 victory over May-Port-C-G. Ruthie Dockter led three Cardinals in double figures with 15 points. Abby Schafer added 12 and Annie Heger 11. Lynsey Westrum contributed nine points. The Patriots were topped by Megan Callahan’s 10 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Laurie Randich won the intermediate vault, junior balance beam and intermediate uneven bars to led St. Mary’s to 74.86 and the team victory of a gymnastics triangular against Bismarck and Mandan. Maureen Tracy of St. Mary’s placed first on the vault.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Beulah won the first North Dakota Class B volleyball title, beating Park River-Pisek 3-1 in the 1989 title match.

