Morning Kickoff - Nov. 15, 2020

SCHEDULE
Sunday, Nov. 15
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (ACHA Division I), 6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 16
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
No local events scheduled.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
Noon
KXMR (710 AM) – Houston at Cleveland
3 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Buffalo at Arizona
7:20 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Baltimore at New England
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
4:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Turkish Grand Prix
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FIM Moto GP Valencian Community Grand Prix
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
FS1 — California at UCLA
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
BTN — Arizona State at Michigan
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisiana State at Alabama
GOLF
9 a.m.
CBS — The Masters
NFL
1 p.m.
FOX — Jacksonville at Green Bay
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Denver at Las Vegas
FOX — Seattle at L.A. Rams
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Baltimore at New England
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
Noon
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
2 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Ninth-ranked Dickinson State will hit the road for the NAIA football playoffs. The Blue Hawks will visit Morningside College for a first-round game at Sioux City, Iowa. Morningside, ranked seventh, has a 9-1 record with a loss to Sioux Falls College. Dickinson, likewise, stands 9-1 with a loss to Black Hills State.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The af2 has punted, so Bismarck Blaze indoor football fans will have to play an extended waiting game. The af2 had announced a deadline of Thanksgiving to clarify the 2001 status of the Blaze and the Mountain region. Now the league, an offshoot of the Arena Football League, has postponed any decisions until Dec. 12.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): The New England St. Mary's Saints have several lineup holes to fill as they begin defense of their state Class B basketball title. Coach Dave Wolsky has five players back from the team that went 24-3 last winter. Larry Gardner and Bennie Roller are the senior veterans. Junior returnees are Gerard Baker, Al Koppinger and Dale Heick.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Fargo North won the first four North Dakota girls swimming championships, from 1974 to 1977.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Nov. 15
1879 — Princeton beats Harvard 1-0 in a college football game held in New Jersey. The Tigers unveil the concept of using blockers to help advance the ball.
1890 — Minnesota and Wisconsin square off for the first time in what has become the most-played series in college football history. The Gophers beat the Badgers 63-0 in Minneapolis.
1901 — Jim Jeffries knocks out Gus Ruhlin in the sixth round to retain the world heavyweight title in San Francisco.
1913 — Australia's Ernie Parker beats New Zealand's Harry Parker 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 to win the Australasian Championships.
1952 — An NBA-record 13 players, five Baltimore Bullets and eight Syracuse Nationals, foul out in an overtime game. The Bullets win 97-91. So many Syracuse players fouled out that the officials let some of the players back into the game so the Nationals could keep five men on the court. Whenever those players fouled, Baltimore was given a technical foul shot in addition to the free throws.
1960 — Elgin Baylor of the Los Angeles Lakers scores 71 points, an NBA record at the time, in a 123-108 victory over the New York Knicks.
1964 — Kansas City quarterback Len Dawson fumbles seven times in a 28-14 loss to the San Diego Chargers.
1969 — The New York Knicks run their record to 17-1, the best start in NBA history, by beating the Boston Celtics 113-98.
1969 — Bill Cappleman of Florida State passes for 508 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-26 loss to Memphis State.
1975 — Tony Dorsett of Pittsburgh rushes for 303 yards and scores a touchdown in a 34-20 victory over Notre Dame.
1980 — Dale Earnhardt wins his first NASCAR Winston Cup championship. Earnhardt finishes fifth in the Los Angeles Times 500, the final race of the season, to win the title by 19 points over Cale Yarborough.
2002 — Tampa Bay forward Dave Andreychuk sets an NHL record by scoring his 250th career power-play goal in the first period of the Lightning's game against San Jose.
2003 — Brian Vickers becomes NASCAR's youngest champion ever, claiming the Busch Series title with an 11th place finish behind first-time winner Kasey Kahne at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
2011 — Mike Krzyzewski becomes Division I's all-time winningest men's basketball coach when No. 6 Duke beats Michigan State 74-69 in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Blue Devils give Coach K his 903rd win, breaking the tie with Bob Knight, Krzyzewski's college coach at Army and his mentor throughout his professional career.
2014 — Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon rushes for 408 yards to break the single-game major college football rushing record before sitting out the final quarter in a 59-24 rout over Nebraska.
2015 — Matthew Stafford throws for two touchdowns, and the Detroit Lions ends a 24-game road losing streak against the Green Bay Packes with an 18-16 victory. It's Detroit's first win at Green Bay since a 21-17 victory on Dec. 15, 1991.
