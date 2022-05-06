Morning kickoff - May 7, 2022

SCHEDULE

Saturday, May 7

College baseball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, Noon; Mon-Dak Tournament at Miles, Mont.

High school baseball: St. Mary’s vs Bismarck, 11 a.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex.

High school boys golf: Dickinson Invitational, 10 a.m., Heart River Golf Course.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 3 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 2 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school girls tennis: Williston at Century, Noon, Tom O’Leary; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 9 a.m.

High school softball: Bismarck at Fargo North, 10 a.m.; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Red River, 10 a.m. in Fargo; Mandan vs. Fargo North, 2 p.m. in Fargo.

High school track: Howard Wood Relays at Sioux Falls, S.D.; Hunter Seifert Memorial meet, Miller Field.

IFL: Green Bay at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Event Center.

Sunday, May 8

College baseball: Mon-Dak Conference Tournament, Miles, Mont.

Monday, May 9

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Hettinger-Scranton-New England, 4:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Oakland at Minnesota

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Velva-Drake-Anamoose at Garrison

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS1 — West Coast at Brisbane

FS2 — Hawthorn at Essendon

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Mahindra ROXOR 200

6:30 p.m.

CNBC — AMA Supercross

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Purdue at Iowa

1 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at North Carolina State

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi State

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

4 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Betfred British Masters

Noon

GOLF — PGA Wells Fargo Championship

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Wells Fargo Championship

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Kentucky Derby

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

Noon

MLBN — Texas at N.Y. Yankees or Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (11:30 a.m.)

1 p.m.

BSN – Oakland at Minnesota

3 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Houston

6 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at San Francisco

9 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Seattle or Washington at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

NBA PLAYOFFS

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Memphis at Golden State, Game 3

NHL PLAYOFFS

Noon

ESPN — Florida at Washington, Game 3

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Nashville, Game 3

6 p.m.

TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Calgary at Dallas, Game 3

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, Madrid-ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals

USFL

6 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham

WNBA

5 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at New York

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): James Kost and Shane Wolf picked up wins for the Patriots as Century swept Mandan in a doubleheader at Municipal Ballpark. Kost led the Patriots 4-2 winning effort in game one, while Wolf and Tyler Mongeon claimed a shutout in the 3-0 nonconference victory for Century in game two. Catcher Hunter Walsh was 2-for-3 with a triple and a double and drive in two of Century’s four runs in game one.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Blaze, a fifth-grade boys traveling basketball team, won the North Dakota State Youth Finals Tournament, ending their season with a 22-4 record. The team members were Joe Fladeland, Michael Gilchrist, Austin Gunderson, Tanner Harris, Mark Hovland, Hunter Johnson, and Alex Wirth. The team was coached by Dan Hovland.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College athletic director Ed Kringstad was the recipient of a “service award” plaque from the National Junior College Athletic Association to commemorate his years as an officer of the NJCAA Wrestling Coaches Association. Kringstad, who at the time of the award served as a junior college representative on the National Collegiate Athletic Association wrestling rules committee, was president of the coaches association for two years, vice president for a year, and secretary-treasurer for a year.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ichiro Suzuki set the major-league single-season record with 225 singles in 2004 for the Seattle Mariners.

