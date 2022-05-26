Morning Kickoff - May 27, 2022

SCHEDULE

Friday, May 27

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

High school baseball: West Region Tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan, loser out (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); semifinals (4/6:30 p.m.).

High school girls tennis: West Region Tournament at Minot, 10:30 a.m.

High school softball: West Region Tournament at Cottonwood: loser out (11 a.m./1 p.m.); semifinals (1/3 p.m.)

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 28

High school baseball: West Region Tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan: state qualifiers (12/2:30 p.m.); championship (5 p.m.).

High school girls tennis: West Region Tournament at Minot, 10:30 a.m.

High school softball: West Region Tournament at Cottonwood: state qualifiers (11 a.m./1 p.m.); championship (3 p.m.).

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 9:30 a.m.

IFL: Bismarck at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series General, N.C.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1: Florida at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1: Central Florida at Oklahoma, Norman

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 2: Arkansas vs. Texas, Fayetteville

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 2: Oklahoma Statevs. Clemson, Stillwater

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1: Duke at UCLA, Los Angeles

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — Champions Tour, Senior PGA

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Charles Schwab Challenge

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 3

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

BSN – Kansas City at Minnesota

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Game 6: Miami at Boston

NHL

7 p.m.

TNT — Game 6: Colorado at St. Louis

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Friday and Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA French Open

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary’s women’s track team dominated the Northern Sun postseason awards, as Melissa Agnew won track athlete of the year and Mike Thorson was named Coach of the Year. Agnew won the award in large part due to setting a pair of records 50 minutes apart at the conference meet, the first in the 1,500-meter run and the second in the 800-meter run.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century gymnast Whitney Buchholz, a sophomore, was one of three North Dakotans to qualify for the Level 10 gymnastics national championships in Landover, Md. Competing in the Junior D division, Buchholz finished 19th in the all-around competition, the best-ever finish for a Bismarck gymnast at the National Level 10. Buchholz took 20th on the uneven bars (9.1), 21st on the balance beam (9.15), 27th on the floor (9.425) and 36th on vault (9.1).

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck High won its sixth straight appearance in the Bismarck Kiwanis Club track meet at Hughes Field, tripling up on second-place Minot 113-34. Dale Grinsteiner won the low (21.3 seconds) and high hurdles (15.6 seconds), Bismarck’s foursome of Steve Graner, Grinsteiner, Craig Hougen, and Tony Tello won the 440 relay (45.9 seconds), and John Holt took third in the high jump with a leap of 5-10.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Minot won the first North Dakota girls track championship in 1966.

