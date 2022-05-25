Morning Kickoff - May 26, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 26

High school baseball: West Region Tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan: No. 1 Dickinson vs. No. 8 St. Mary’s, 12:15 p.m.; No. 4 Century vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 2:30 p.m.; No. 2 Legacy vs. No. 7 Williston winner, 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Mandan vs. No. 6 Minot, 7 p.m. Region 8 Tournament at Hettinger: second championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary).

High school girls soccer: West Region Tournament at St. Mary’s, state qualifiers: No. 4 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Mandan, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Century winner, 6 p.m.; championship: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 2 Bismarck, 8 p.m.

High school girls tennis: West Region Tournament at Minot: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 9 Jamestown winner, 10 a.m.; No. 4 Dickinson vs. No. 5 Bismarck; No. 2 Legacy vs. No. 7 Williston; No. 3 St. Mary’s vs. No. 6 Century; loser out/semifinals (1 p.m.); championship/state qualifiers (4 p.m.).

High school softball: West Region Tournament at Sanford Sports Complex: No. 1 Dickinson vs. No. 8 Williston winner, 11 a.m.; No. 4 Legacy vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 1 p.m.; No. 2 Minot vs. No. 7 Century, 3 p.m.; No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Mandan, 5 p.m.

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

High school baseball: West Region Tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan, loser out (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); semifinals (4/6:30 p.m.).

High school girls tennis: West Region Tournament at Minot, 10:30 a.m.

High school softball: West Region Tournament at Cottonwood: loser out (11 a.m./1 p.m.); semifinals (1/3 p.m.)

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 28

High school baseball: West Region Tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan: state qualifiers (12/2:30 p.m.); championship (5 p.m.).

High school girls tennis: West Region Tournament at Minot, 10:30 a.m.

High school softball: West Region Tournament at Cottonwood: state qualifiers (11 a.m./1 p.m.); championship (3 p.m.).

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 9:30 a.m.

IFL: Bismarck at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Noon

KDKT (1410 AM) – Region 8 championship

MLB

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas at Arkansas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Clemson at Oklahoma State

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Dutch Open

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay or Philadelphia at Atlanta (6 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

BSN – Kansas City at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at L.A. Angels or Texas at Oakland

NBA PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Golden State, Game 5

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, Game 5

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Edmonton at Calgary, Game 5

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA French Open

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA French Open

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A two-out, 10th inning single by Kyler Vogel pushed Mandan past Century 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader that Mandan swept with a 4-3 win in game two. Vogel’s single to right-center scored Tyler Johns, whose double in the tenth tied the game at two apiece after winning pitcher Aaron Janz allowed a pair of Century runs in the top of the inning.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Three Bismarck-Mandan area teams placed well at the state girls tennis championship, with Century taking second via a 5-0 loss to Grand Forks Red River, Mandan beating Fargo North 4-1 for third place and St. Mary’s escaping Grand Forks Central 3-2 for fifth place. Mandan got wins from Tammy Liebersbach and Megan Hanson in No. 2 and No. 3 singles, and swept the two doubles matches for their win.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The Missouri Valley Bicyclers built on their first meeting, an 8.3-mile ride south of Bismarck after the 25 attendees chose their group name and elected officers. President Joe Nagel announced the second excursion would go from Elks Pool to Sibley Island Park. Other elected officers in the group were Bob Hart Jr. as vice president, Jerry Cook as treasurer and Ann Sperle as secretary.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Grand Forks won the first North Dakota boys track championship in 1903.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0