SCHEDULE

Sunday, May 21

No local events scheduled.

Monday, May 22

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Dwyer Field: No. 4 Hettinger vs. No. 5 Beulah, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton vs. No. 6 Heart River, 1:30 p.m.; Hettinger/Beulah winner vs. No. 1 Shiloh Christian, 4 p.m.; WWCS/Heart River winner vs. No. 2 Hazen, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys golf: Minot Invitational, Souris Valley Golf Course.

Tuesday, May 23

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Dwyer Field: loser out (11 a.m./1:30 p.m./6:30 p.m.); winner’s bracket (4 p.m.).

High school boys golf: Williston Invitational at Links of North Dakota, 10 a.m.

High school girls soccer: West Region tournament.

Wednesday, May 24

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Dwyer Field: loser out (4 p.m.); championship (6:30 p.m.).

RADIO TODAY

MLB

3 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at L.A. Angels

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR All-Star Open

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR All-Star Race

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FOX — PBA Super Slam Cup

GOLF

9 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Championship

Noon

CBS — PGA Championship

GOLF — Ladies European Tour Aramco Team Series

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

10:35 a.m.

PEACOCK — N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia or Seattle at Atlanta

3 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at L.A. Angels

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at L.A. Angels or Boston at San Diego (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at N.Y. Mets

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Miami, Game 3

NHL PLAYOFFS

2 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Vegas, Game 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Doubles Final; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Final

USFL

11 a.m.

FS1 — New Orleans vs. Philadelphia, Detroit

3 p.m.

FOX — New Jersey at Houston

WNBA

3 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Phoenix

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Behind a triple-crown win from Kayla Hochhalter in the throwing events, Carrington won the South Central Region title. Hochhalter took first in the shot put (41 feet, 9 inches), javelin (133-6), and discus (126 feet), helping the defending state champions power to a region title.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A standout effort from Blake Olson led Hazen to a dominant win in the Region 5 Class B track meet. Olson had a rare effort in winning the 100 and 200 dashes and the 110 and 300 hurdles, no less than equaling teammate Dustin Bosch, who won the high jump, long jump, triple jump, and ran the anchor leg of the 400 relay team. The teammates combined to score 72.5 of Hazen’s 215 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck Junior College’s Russ Schauer won two events and was runner-up in two more as the Mystics won their fifth consecutive Mon-Dak Conference track and field title. Bismarck Junior College outlasted Lake Region Junior College 105-98 for the top spot, while Dawson took third with 55 points. Schauer was the only double event winner at the meet, taking home 20 team points and was named the meet’s most valuable athlete after winning the shot put (42-1.5) and discus (129-0.5) and placing second in the 440 intermediate hurdles and the 120 high hurdles.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Brad Richards set the NHL single-season record with seven playoff game-winning goals in 2004 for Tampa Bay.

