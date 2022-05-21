Morning Kickoff - May 21, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, May 22

North local events scheduled.

Monday, May 23

High school baseball: West Region Tournament play-in game: #9 Bismarck vs. #8 St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Region 8 Tournament at Hettinger: Game 1: #4 Beulah vs. #5 Hettinger-Scranton, 10 a.m.; Game 2: #3 Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton vs. #6 Heart River, 12:15 p.m.; Game 3: #1 Hazen vs. Winner Game 1, 2:30 p.m.; Game 4: #2 Shiloh Christian vs. Winner Game 2, 4:45 p.m.

High school boys golf: Watford City Invite, 10 a.m., Fox Hills Golf and Country Club.

High school softball: West Region play-in game: Turtle Mountain at Century, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Hettinger: loser out (10 a.m./12:15 p.m.); semifinals (2:30/4:45 p.m.).

High school girls soccer: West Region Tournament play-in match: No. 7 St. Mary’s vs. No. 6 Century, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls tennis: Century at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Wednesday, May 25

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Hettinger: 2 p.m. (semifinal), 4:15 p.m. (championship).

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2 a.m.

FS1 — Collingwood at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1 Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR All-Star Open

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR All-Star Race

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

GOLF

8 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Championship

9 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Championship

Noon

CBS — PGA Championship

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia or Seattle at Boston

1 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Kansas City

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco or N.Y. Mets at Colorado (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees

NBA PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Dallas, Game 3

NHL PLAYOFFS

12:30 p.m.

TNT — Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 3

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, Game 3

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Calgary at Edmonton, Game 3

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA French Open, First Round

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA French Open, First Round

Noon

NBC — ATP/WTA French Open, First Round

USFL

11 a.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans

3 p.m.

FOX — Houston vs. New Jersey

WNBA

2 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Washington

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Despite starting in 14th place, Jeremy Engelhardt won the Hobby Stocks feature at Mandan’s Dacotah Speedway, his second feature win in as many weeks. Engelhardt had advanced to fourth place by the end of the first lap, third by the end of the second, and passed Hunter Domagala of Bismarck for first place during the third lap and stayed there for the remainder of the 15-lap race. Domagala finished second behind Engelhardt.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Annie Goodson and Mike Thorson earned a trio of conference awards for the University of Mary women’s track team. Goodson was named the DAC-10’s most valuable senior and most valuable track athlete. Thorson was named the DAC-10 women’s track and field coach of the year.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s Legion baseball team got off to a winning start in 1972, downing Mandan’s squad 5-4 thanks to some shaky fielding on Mandan’s part. Despite 10 hits, the Bismarckers were only able to score a single earned run against Mandan pitchers Jim Gronowski and Dave Froelich, but five errors in the field allowed four unearned Bismarck runs to reach home. Craig Hessinger had three hits and one of two Bismarck RBIs in the game.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bill Russell is the NBA’s career rebounding leader with 4,104. Wilt Chamberlain is second on the list with 3,913.

