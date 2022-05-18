 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff - May 19, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 19

High school boys golf: Shiloh Christian at regional tournament, Dickinson.

High school girls soccer: St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school softball: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Friday, May 20

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

College baseball: North Plains District B Final, Game 1: Kirkwood Community College (Iowa) at Bismarck State College, 3 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at Century, 6 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Bowl; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: West Fargo at Century, 1 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Fargo Davies at Legacy, 11 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Valley City at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo at Legacy, 3 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Williston, 4 p.m.

IFL: Bismarck at Quad City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

College baseball: North Plains District B Final, Game 2: Kirkwood Community College vs. Bismarck State College, Noon and Game 3 (if necessary), 3 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

High school track: West Region Meet, 2 p.m., Dickinson.

Sunday, May 22

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Penn State

8 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Vanderbilt

GOLF

Noon

ESPN — PGA Championship, First Round

1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Championship

ESPN2 — PGA Championship

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

Noon

MLBN — San Diego at Philadelphia or St. Louis at N.Y. Mets

6 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Boston or Arizona at Chicago Cubs (6:30 p.m.)

NBA

2 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NBA Draft Combine

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 2

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 2

8:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Colorado, Game 2

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Quarterfinals; French Open Qualifying

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Quarterfinals; French Open Qualifying

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary men’s basketball team picked up a transfer from Iowa Central Community College in Marc Musungayi. Musungayi was a 6-6, 220-pound forward who averaged 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, shot 54 percent from the floor and hit 79 percent of his free throws for Iowa Central.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Roughriders rode a 278-yard, six-touchdown day from Danny Ragsdale to a 61-53 National Indoor Football League victory over the Billings Outlaws. The win for the Roughriders avenged a 69-23 dismantling laid on the Bismarck squad by the Outlaws a month prior. A.J. Street caught nine passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns, including a 43-yard score on the first play of the game. (5/18)

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A.W. Lucas got off to an early lead in Bismarck’s slow pitch softball league, leading the Sully league with a 3-0 record by beating Dakota Building 13-8, Century Motors 17-8, and MDU-General Office 11-8.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Magic Johnson is the NBA’s career playoff leader with 2,346 assists. LeBron James is second on the list with 1,919.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

