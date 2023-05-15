SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 16

College baseball: Region 13 Tournament at Glendive, Mont.: second championship game, 1 p.m., if necessary.

High school baseball: Century at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Heart River, 5 p.m.

High school boys golf: Mandan Invitational at Prairie West Golf Course, 10 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Mandan at Jamestown, 4 p.m.

High school softball: Bismarck at Williston; Mandan at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Wednesday, May 17

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, May 18

College track: NJCAA Outdoor, Hobbs, Minn.

High school softball: Legacy at Bismarck, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Minot, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Legacy at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

Friday, May 19

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school boys golf: Jamestown Invitational at Jamestown Country Club, 10 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck vs. Fargo Davies and Valley City, Tom O’Leary; West Fargo at Century, 1 p.m., Sertoma; Fargo Davies at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

High school track: West Region meet at Bowl, Noon.

Saturday, May 20

High school boys golf: Bismarck Invitational at Tom O’Leary Golf Course, 10 a.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Hazen at Beulah

MLB

9 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers

TV TODAY

MLB

7 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Houston

9 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers

MLBN — Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers or Philadelphia at San Francisco (8:30 p.m.)

NBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Draft Lottery 2023

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — L.A .Lakers at Denver, Game 1

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

Noon

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): After not competing in an IMCA Modifieds race since 2006, Jeremy Keller earned a comeback victory in the opening night at Dacotah Speedway to win the Modifieds feature. Keller, a previous staple in the IMCA Modifieds class before moving to racing Late Models, returned to his old class and edged past Robert Hellebust by two-tenths of a second.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): U-Mary head coach Brad Walsh and senior Danelle Murphy were honored by the DAC-10, with Walsh winning Coach of the Year and Murphy winning Most Valuable Senior. Murphy was one of five Marauders on the all-DAC-10 teams, with catcher Cassie Smith, shortstop Miranda Kephart, outfielder Nicole Seaver and utility player Amanda Hinton.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Led by distance runners Tom Petrik and Jon Metropoulos, Bismarck won its 71st consecutive track and field meet against North Dakota competition by tripling up on second-place Dickinson, 133.5-44. Petrik ran a 4:24.4 mile, the fastest time in the spring for a North Dakota prep athlete, to break a seven-year record by nearly four seconds and Metropoulos ran the two-mile in 9:56.20 to shave nearly three seconds off a year-old mark.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wayne Gretzky holds the NHL career record with 10 playoff hat tricks. Maurice Richard and Jari Kurri each had seven.

