Morning Kickoff - May 15, 2022

SCHEDULE
Sunday, May 15
College baseball: NJCAA Region 13 Tournament at Miles, Mont.
Monday, May 16
College baseball: NJCAA Region 13 Tournament at Miles, Mont., if necessary.
High school baseball: Legacy at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Kidder County-Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, 2:30 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school track: Bismarck Last Chance meet, 2 p.m., Bowl; Shiloh Twilight, field (4 p.m.), running (5 p.m.).
High school softball: Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Tuesday, May 17
High school baseball: Bismarck at Century, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys golf: Bismarck Invitational, 10 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Williston at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Dickinson at Bismarck, 4 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jamestown at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.
High school softball: Watford City at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Century, 4:30 p.m. Cottonwood; Legacy at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 4:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Lexus Grand Prix
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR AdventHealth 400
3 p.m.
CNBC — MotoGP France Grand Prix
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FOX — PBA Playoffs: Final
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA Rockford Open Finals
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Miami at Florida State
Noon
BTN — Penn State at Ohio State
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Nebraska at Illinois
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Selection Show
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour Soudal Open
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup
Noon
CBS — LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup
GOLF — PGA AT&T Byron Nelson
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA AT&T Byron Nelson
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay or Seattle at N.Y. Mets
1 p.m.
BSN – Cleveland at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers or Chicago Cubs at Arizona
6 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at St. Louis
NBA PLAYOFFS
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Milwaukee at Boston, Game 7
7 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Phoenix, Game 7
NHL PLAYOFFS
6 p.m.
TBS — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, Game 7
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dallas at Calgary, Game 7
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Finals
USFL
11 a.m.
NBC — Birmingham vs. Philadelphia
3 p.m.
FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Houston
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Mandan girls soccer player Keela Burt signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Jamestown College. A five-year letterwinner with the Braves, Burt had captained Mandan each of the past two seasons before announcing her decision.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Despite neither win counting in the West Region standings, the Bismarck High Demons treated a pair of games against Minot with high importance and leveled the regular season series between the two teams thanks to 9-4 and 7-5 wins at Municipal Ballpark. Bismarck won game two despite digging themselves into a 5-0 hole against the Magicians. Tyler Johannes and Brian Solemsaas earned wins for the Demons.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): A late scoring burst by Bismarck’s track and field teams handed the Demons a fifth consecutive Western Dakota Association title. They beat out Minot 121 to 83.5 as their next-closest competitor. Bruce Perry had an excellent day for the Demons, running to event wins in the 100-yard dash (10.3 seconds), the 220 (22.9 seconds), and the quarter mile (51.5 seconds). Perry’s three-win day was a big part of Bismarck winning 12 of 18 events, as the team also claimed wins in all four relays.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Hank Aaron is the major league career leader with 2,297 RBIs. Babe Ruth is second on the list with 2,214.
