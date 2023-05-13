SCHEDULE

Sunday, May 14

College baseball: NSIC tournament: 11 a.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

College baseball: Region 13 Tournament at Glendive, Mont.: No. 2 Bismarck State College vs. No. 3 Dakota County Technical College, 10 a.m.; No. 1 Miles vs. No. 4 Williston State College, 1 p.m.; loser out (4 p.m.); winner’s bracket (7 p.m.). NSIC tournament at Municipal Ballpark: championship, 12 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

Monday, May 15

College baseball: Region 13 Tournament at Glendive, Mont.: loser out (1 p.m.); championship (4 p.m.).

High school baseball: Minot at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

High school boys track: WDA Last Chance Meet, Dickinson, 12 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Legacy at Bismarck, 8 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Legacy at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.

High school girls track: Minot Last Chance meet, 1 p.m.

High school softball: Dickinson at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago Cubs at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Goodyear 400

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Motul Course de Monterey

BOWLING

Noon

FOX — PBA Players Championship

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Maryland

ESPN2 — Penn State at Nebraska

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Show

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Soudal Open

Noon

CW — LIV Golf League

GOLF — PGA AT&T Byron Nelson

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA AT&T Byron Nelson

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Cognizant Founders Cup

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

10:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — L.A. Angels at Cleveland

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Toronto or Cincinnati at Miami

1 p.m.

BSN – Chicago Cubs at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers or San Francisco at Arizona (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Boston

NBA PLAYOFFS

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Boston, Game 7

NHL PLAYOFFS

9 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at Edmonton, Game 6

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

USFL

11 a.m.

NBC — New Jersey vs. Philadelphia

2 p.m.

FOX — Memphis vs. New Orleans

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Despite winning just one of three singles matches, Century’s girls tennis team pulled out a 3-2 win over Fargo South. Anne Dickson and Morgan Grinsteiner combined for a win at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-0) as part of the team-wide victory.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): After falling behind 1-0 on a Jess Gross penalty kick, Century scored five unanswered goals to beat Jamestown 5-1 in a West Region girls soccer match. Haley Buck tied the game less than two minutes after Gross’ kick, then Buck, Lindsay Kirchoffner, Jessica Heintz and Kellie Miller scored in the second half to turn a squeaker into a rout.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): St. Mary’s finished as the top local team among ten in attendance at the Bismarck Invitational title at the Riverwood Golf Course, taking fourth with a total of 344. Bismarck High’s Tom Parson had the top individual finish among the local talent, shooting an 82 to finish fourth.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Babe Ruth set the major-league single-season total bases record with 457 in 1921.

