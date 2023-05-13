SCHEDULE
Sunday, May 14
College baseball: NSIC tournament: 11 a.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark.
College baseball: Region 13 Tournament at Glendive, Mont.: No. 2 Bismarck State College vs. No. 3 Dakota County Technical College, 10 a.m.; No. 1 Miles vs. No. 4 Williston State College, 1 p.m.; loser out (4 p.m.); winner’s bracket (7 p.m.). NSIC tournament at Municipal Ballpark: championship, 12 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark.
Monday, May 15
College baseball: Region 13 Tournament at Glendive, Mont.: loser out (1 p.m.); championship (4 p.m.).
High school baseball: Minot at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
High school boys track: WDA Last Chance Meet, Dickinson, 12 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Legacy at Bismarck, 8 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Legacy at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.
High school girls track: Minot Last Chance meet, 1 p.m.
High school softball: Dickinson at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago Cubs at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Goodyear 400
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Motul Course de Monterey
BOWLING
Noon
FOX — PBA Players Championship
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Maryland
ESPN2 — Penn State at Nebraska
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Show
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour Soudal Open
Noon
CW — LIV Golf League
GOLF — PGA AT&T Byron Nelson
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA AT&T Byron Nelson
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Cognizant Founders Cup
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
10:30 a.m.
PEACOCK — L.A. Angels at Cleveland
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Toronto or Cincinnati at Miami
1 p.m.
BSN – Chicago Cubs at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers or San Francisco at Arizona (joined in progress)
6 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Boston
NBA PLAYOFFS
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Boston, Game 7
NHL PLAYOFFS
9 p.m.
ESPN — Vegas at Edmonton, Game 6
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
USFL
11 a.m.
NBC — New Jersey vs. Philadelphia
2 p.m.
FOX — Memphis vs. New Orleans
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Despite winning just one of three singles matches, Century’s girls tennis team pulled out a 3-2 win over Fargo South. Anne Dickson and Morgan Grinsteiner combined for a win at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-0) as part of the team-wide victory.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): After falling behind 1-0 on a Jess Gross penalty kick, Century scored five unanswered goals to beat Jamestown 5-1 in a West Region girls soccer match. Haley Buck tied the game less than two minutes after Gross’ kick, then Buck, Lindsay Kirchoffner, Jessica Heintz and Kellie Miller scored in the second half to turn a squeaker into a rout.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): St. Mary’s finished as the top local team among ten in attendance at the Bismarck Invitational title at the Riverwood Golf Course, taking fourth with a total of 344. Bismarck High’s Tom Parson had the top individual finish among the local talent, shooting an 82 to finish fourth.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Babe Ruth set the major-league single-season total bases record with 457 in 1921.
