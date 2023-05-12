SCHEDULE

Saturday, May 13

College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at St. Paul, Minn.

High school baseball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, Noon, Haaland Field; Mandan at Century, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Dickinson at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls track: Mandan Kiwanis, 11 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at St. Mary’s, 3 p.m.

High school softball: Bismarck vs. West Fargo Sheyenne at Fargo, 2:30 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Fargo North at Fargo, 4:30 p.m.; Century at Watford City, Noon; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, Noon.

Sunday, May 14

College baseball: Region 13 Tournament at Glendive, Mont.: No. 2 Bismarck State College vs. No. 3 Dakota County Technical College, 10 a.m.; No. 1 Miles vs. No. 4 Williston State College, 1 p.m.; loser out (4 p.m.); winner’s bracket (7 p.m.). NSIC tournament at Municipal Ballpark: championship, 12 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) Chicago Cubs at Minnesota

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead at Kane County

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix

BOWLING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — PBA Players Championship

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament Championship

Noon

CBSSN — Conference USA Championship

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament Championship

2 p.m.

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament Championship

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament Championship.

FS2 — Big East Tournament Championship, Game 1

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament Championship

6 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament Championship, Game 2 (if necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament Championship

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Soudal Open

Noon

CW — LIV Golf League

GOLF — PGA AT&T Byron Nelson

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA AT&T Byron Nelson

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Cognizant Founders Cup

MLB

Noon

MLBN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees or Seattle at Detroit

1 p.m.

BSN – Chicago Cubs at Minnesota

3 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Oakland

6 p.m.

FOX — Houston at Chicago White Sox or San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

9 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona or Philadelphia at Colorado (joined in progress)

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Seattle, Game 6

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

USFL

11:30 a.m.

USA — Pittsburgh at Michigan

3 p.m.

FOX — Houston at Birmingham

XFL

7:15 p.m.

ABC — Championship: Arlington vs. D.C.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Double figures was only necessary for Shiloh Christian’s baseball team to win one of their two games against Washburn-Wilton-Wing-Center-Stanton, as the Skyhawks pounded out a total of 24 hits in a 13-1 and 10-8 doubleheader sweep of their region foes. AJ Dale threw five innings of two-hit ball for the win in the game, and Dawson Fagerland and Daniel Slaubaugh got enough outs to finish off the nightcap.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): After winding down a high school career that helped Mandan to four straight girls swimming & diving state titles, Jenny Bachmeier signed a letter of intent to attend the University of North Dakota. Bachmeier finished her time with the Braves as a six-year letter winner and won state championships in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke for four straight seasons and swam on six championship-winning relays.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): After admitting the new Bismarck High School into the WDA at a meeting of the league’s coaches, the WDA coaches proposed an amendment to the WDA constitution which stated that no more teams could be admitted to the league than could allow for a full round-robin schedule to be played in every sport. A second amendment was also proposed in which all teams in the league must schedule two basketball games with each of the old members of the WDA, but only one with the new teams admitted to the league.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wayne Gretzky set the NHL career record with 122 playoff goals. Mark Messier is second on the list with 109.

