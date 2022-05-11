Morning Kickoff - May 12, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 12

College baseball: NSIC Tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D.

College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at Aberdeen, S.D.

High school baseball: Watford City at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Legacy at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

High school boys golf: Shiloh Christian at Killdeer Invitational.

High school girls soccer: Century at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Bowl; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6 p.m., Bowl; Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school girls tennis: Williston at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Mandan at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at St. Mary’s. 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

High school softball: Mandan at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Friday, May 13

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

College baseball: NSIC Tournament at Sioux Falls/Brandon, S.D.

College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at Aberdeen, S.D.

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian vs. Park River at Thompson, 1 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Thompson, 5 p.m.

High school boys golf: Bismarck Invitational, 10 a.m., Hawktree Golf Course.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at West Fargo, 11 a.m.; Century at Fargo Davies, Noon; Century at Fargo South, 3 p.m.; Legacy at Wahpeton, 12:30 p.m. in Fargo; Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne, 2 p.m.; Legacy at West Fargo, 3 p.m.; Mandan at Valley City, 11 a.m.; Mandan at Fargo Shanley, 5 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Fargo Shanley, 3 p.m.

High school softball: West Fargo at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school track: Dickinson Invitational; Shiloh Christian Twilight meet, Miller Field.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

Noon

KXMR (710 AM) – Houston at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Pacific at Brigham Young

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal

Noon

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Iowa State

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Soudal Open

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Cognizant Founders Cup

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour AT&T Byron Nelson

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

Noon

BSN – Houston at Minnesotq

MLBN — Houston at Minnesota or N.Y. Mets at Washington

7 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox or Kansas City at Texas

11 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:10 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Philadelphia, Game 6

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Dallas, Game 6

NFL

7 p.m.

ESPN2, FS1 and NFLN — 2022 NFL Schedule Release

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

TNT — Carolina at Boston, Game 6

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 6

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 6

9 p.m.

TBS — Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century’s Lily Obrigewitch and Aly Dollinger each had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 Patriots win over Mandan. The pair scored less than two minutes apart in the first half, with Dollinger assisting on Obrigewitch’s tally. Kelsey Glatt and Libby Olson each scored in the back half of the game, with Obrigewitch assisting Olson’s goal. Century gave both Ashley Leintz and Amanda Leintz time in net, with Ashley saving a single Mandan shot in each half and Amanda making a single save in the second half.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Capital City Construction won the Class B men’s slowpitch title in Mandan, beating Dust-Tex 19-14, Action Sports 22-9 and Minot Ice Box 19-7. Stacy Keller went 11-for-12 with eight runs scored, Jon Gums went 9-for-12 with a pair of home runs and 11 RBIs, and Jeff Delzer was 8-for-12 with 10 runs scored in the trio of wins.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): An injury-racked Bismarck Junior College track and field team put up 56 points in a second-place finish to Minot State, who won 15 of the 17 events in the meet. The Mystics took second place thanks to eight second-place finishes in events. Among those second-place finishes were Mark DeLong’s runner-up in the 100 dash in 10.3 seconds and Bob Hendrickson and Russ Henegar taking second and third in the javelin.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Gil Hodges set the major league single-season record with 19 sacrifice flies in 1954 for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Andre Dawson is second on the all-time list, finishing with 18 in 1983 for the Montreal Expos.

