Morning Kickoff - March 6, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, March 6

College softball: U-Mary vs. California (Pa.), 2:45 p.m. and Saint Rose, 5 p.m., Winter Haven, Fla.

Monday, March 7

Class B boys basketball: Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s, quarterfinals: No. 1 Wilton-Wing vs. No. 8 Solen, 3 p.m.; No. 4 Standing Rock vs. No. 5 New Salem-Almont, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 7 Washburn, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Flasher vs. No. 6 Garrison, 7:30 p.m.

College golf: U-Mary at Warrior Invitational, Las Vegas.

College softball: U-Mary vs. East Stroudsburg, 1:30 p.m. and Nyack, 3:45 p.m., Jan Phyl Village, Fla.

Tuesday, March 8

Class B boys basketball: Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s, semifinals (6/7:30 p.m.).

College golf: U-Mary at Warrior Invitational, Las Vegas.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Cedarville, 11:15 a.m. and Trevecca Nazarene, 1:30 p.m., Jan Phyl Village, Fla.

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Pennzoil 400

BOWLING

11 a.m.

FS1 — WSOB PBA Roth/Holman Doubles Championship

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Penn State at Rutgers

CBS — Houston at Memphis

ESPN2 — Big South Tournament championship

11:30 a.m.

FOX — Michigan at Ohio State

1 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament championship

ESPNU — Central Florida at Tulsa

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Tournament semifinal

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Maryland at Michigan State

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Tournament semifinal

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

FS1 — Iowa at Illinois

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament championship

1 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament championship

ESPN2 — Atlantic 10 championship

2 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament semifinal

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Ten Tournament championship

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament semifinal

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament championship

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big South Tournament

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Kenya Open

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tou Puerto Rico Open

NBC — PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champion Hoag Classic

NBA BASKETBALL

Noon

ABC — Brooklyn at Boston

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Milwaukee

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Cleveland

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine

NHL

3 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Minnesota

6 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Chicago

TENNIS

4:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Monterrey-WTA

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck turned up the pressure and escaped a 12-point deficit to down St. Mary’s in the first round of the West Region girls basketball tournament, 60-47. After trailing 37-25 with 15 minutes to play, the Demons would score 25 of the next 29 points to extend its winning streak to eight games. Keisha Engelhardt’s 17 was enough to lead all scorers in the Demon win, while Lexi Schweitzer gave her team a chance to knock off their Bismarck rivals with 16 points in the loss.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): An out-of-nowhere switch to a full-court defense was impressively effective for Bismarck’s boys basketball team, as they ran out to a 21-2 first-quarter lead over Beulah in the first round of the West Region tournament and didn’t look back as they downed the Miners 66-36. Clint Schilke of the Miners led all scorers with 16 points, while a depth-heavy Bismarck offense was led by Ben Sherer, who had 13.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): After dealing with a second-quarter surge that made it a five-point game, St. Mary’s boys basketball team hit on a 25-point third quarter that gave them an insurmountable lead over Bowman in an 87-73 win. Four of Bowman’s players, led by 20 points from Layne Tivis, broke into double figures, while the Saints were led by a pair of 20-plus point efforts from John Thorpe (24) and Dave Clark (29).

TRIVIA ANSWER

Century won back-to-back West Region boys basketball tournament titles in 2017 and 2018.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0