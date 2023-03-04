Sunday, March 5

College baseball: U-Mary at Truman State (Mo.), Noon/3 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Michigan Tech at Orlando, Fla.

Monday, March 6

High school boys basketball: Class B Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s.

Tuesday, March 7

High school boys basketball: Class B Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s.

Wednesday, March 8

College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II championships at Indianapolis.

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix

11:30 a.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Pennzoil 400

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Houston at Memphis

11:30 p.m.

FOX — Illinois at Purdue

Noon

ESPN2 — Big South Tournament Championship

1 p.m.

CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament Championship

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament Semifinal

ESPNU — South Florida at Wichita State

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Sun Tournament Championship

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament Semifinal

ESPNU — Southern Tournament Semifinal

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Michigan at Indiana

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Minnesota

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship

Noon

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament Championship

2 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament Championship

FS1 — Big East Tournament Semifinal

4 p.m.

ESPN — Big Ten Tournament Championship

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament Championship

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament Semifinal

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Big South Tournament Championship

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Puerto Rico Open

NBC — PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Noon

MLBN — Miami vs. Boston

NBA

Noon

ABC — Phoenix at Dallas

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at L.A. Lakers

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Boston

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at L.A. Clippers

NFL

Noon

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen and Running Backs,

NHL

2 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Carolina

5 p.m.

NHLN — Detroit at Philadelphia

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Singles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Finals

XFL

Noon

FX — St. Louis at D.C.

3 p.m.

FX — Orlando at Arlington

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Antonio at Houston

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Shiloh Christian senior guard Donovan Lambert nailed seven three-pointers on his way to a 26-point outing to send the Skyhawks on to the Class B boys basketball tournament. Lambert led the way in a 72-41 blowout of Garrison in the Region 5 title game, in which the Skyhawks repeated as champions. Lambert’s best quarter was the third, as he swished all five of his attempts from beyond the arc.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Jade Schirado picked an ideal time for a hat trick, as the forward tallied three of Bismarck’s four goals in a 4-1 semifinal win over Fargo North in the semifinals of the state girls hockey tournament. Scoring twice in the second and once in the third, Schirado broke a scoreless tie on a feed from Mandy Gefroh. Whitney Harchenko made 17 saves for the Blizzard.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): The St. Mary’s boys basketball team led throughout in a 59-50 win over Fort Yates in the Southwest Region championship game. Tim Evenson had a huge game, dropping 26 points and collecting 13 rebounds with Fort Yates’ frontline starter Darrell Eaglestaff on the bench due to foul trouble during the first half.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Anthony Rizzo is the major leagues’ active career leader in times hit by a pitch with 201. Starling Marte is second at 146.