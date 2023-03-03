SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 4

Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center: State qualifiers (2:30/4:15 p.m.), championship (7:45 p.m.).

Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center: State qualifiers (11 a.m./12:45 p.m.); championship (6 p.m.).

College baseball: U-Mary at Truman State (Mo.), Noon/3 p.m.

College hockey: Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Region 13 Tournament at Rosemount, Minn.: United Tribes vs. Gogebic, 1 p.m.

College track: NJCAA Indoor at Topeka, Kan.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Eckerd College (Fla.) at Orlando, Fla.

High school basketball: Class A West Region Tournament, Event Center.

High school boys swimming: State meet at BSC Aquatic Center, 10:30 a.m.

High school girls basketball: Class B state tournament at Minot State Dome.

High school girls hockey: State tournament at Minot: third place (10 a.m.); fifth place (12:15 p.m.); third place (3 p.m.).

NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota

TV TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ABC – State tournament championship game

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ABC – State tournament third-place game

8:15 p.m.

ABC – State tournament championship game

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M

ESPN — Ohio State at Michigan State

ESPN2 — Iowa State at Baylor

FOX — Seton Hall at Providence

1 p.m.

CBS — Kentucky at Arkansas

ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

ESPN2 — Louisville at Virginia

FOX — St. John's at Marquette

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament Semifinal

3 p.m.

CBS — Stanford at Oregon

ESPN — Kansas at Texas

ESPN2 — Florida State at Virginia Tech

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament Semifinal

ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

6 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Xavier

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Connecticut at Villanova

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament Championship

8 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at DePaul

9 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at UCLA

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament Quarterfinal

10 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona State at Southern Cal

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament Quarterfinal

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Puerto Rico Open

NBC — PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA HSBC Women's World Championship

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Noon

MLBN — N.Y. Mets vs. Miami

7 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City (Split Squad)

NBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

NFL

Noon

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

NHL

11:55 a.m.

ABC — N.Y. Rangers at Boston

6 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Vancouver

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Semifinals

9 p.m.

TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP Final

XFL

3 p.m.

FX — Seattle at Vegas

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Karlee Schroeder poured in 31 points for New Salem-Almont in its 68-63 District 9 tournament semifinal win over Grant County. Ashley Bentz topped the Coyotes with 19 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Behind a 4-3 Century win over Devils Lake and a 3-2 Bismarck win over Minot, the Patriots and Demons advanced to the fifth-place game at the state hockey tournament. Joe Gusaas had a goal and two assists in Bismarck’s win over Minot. The Patriots overcame a 3-2 deficit thanks to third-period goals from Matt Tschider and Dave Mickelson.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): St. Mary’s pulled away late against for a 68-55 win over Dickinson in the Southwest Region semifinals. Steve McDonald and Tim Evenson had 19 points each for the Saints.

TRIVIA ANSWER

St. Mary's won the first WDA boys basketball tournament title in 1981.

