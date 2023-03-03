SCHEDULE
Saturday, March 4
Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center: State qualifiers (2:30/4:15 p.m.), championship (7:45 p.m.).
Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center: State qualifiers (11 a.m./12:45 p.m.); championship (6 p.m.).
College baseball: U-Mary at Truman State (Mo.), Noon/3 p.m.
College hockey: Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Region 13 Tournament at Rosemount, Minn.: United Tribes vs. Gogebic, 1 p.m.
College track: NJCAA Indoor at Topeka, Kan.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Eckerd College (Fla.) at Orlando, Fla.
High school basketball: Class A West Region Tournament, Event Center.
High school boys swimming: State meet at BSC Aquatic Center, 10:30 a.m.
High school girls basketball: Class B state tournament at Minot State Dome.
High school girls hockey: State tournament at Minot: third place (10 a.m.); fifth place (12:15 p.m.); third place (3 p.m.).
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota
TV TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY
3 p.m.
ABC – State tournament championship game
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ABC – State tournament third-place game
8:15 p.m.
ABC – State tournament championship game
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M
ESPN — Ohio State at Michigan State
ESPN2 — Iowa State at Baylor
FOX — Seton Hall at Providence
1 p.m.
CBS — Kentucky at Arkansas
ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn
ESPN2 — Louisville at Virginia
FOX — St. John's at Marquette
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament Semifinal
3 p.m.
CBS — Stanford at Oregon
ESPN — Kansas at Texas
ESPN2 — Florida State at Virginia Tech
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament Semifinal
ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
6 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Xavier
6:30 p.m.
FOX — Connecticut at Villanova
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament Championship
8 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at DePaul
9 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at UCLA
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament Quarterfinal
10 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona State at Southern Cal
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament Quarterfinal
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Puerto Rico Open
NBC — PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA HSBC Women's World Championship
MLB SPRING TRAINING
Noon
MLBN — N.Y. Mets vs. Miami
7 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City (Split Squad)
NBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
NFL
Noon
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends
NHL
11:55 a.m.
ABC — N.Y. Rangers at Boston
6 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Vancouver
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Semifinals
9 p.m.
TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP Final
XFL
3 p.m.
FX — Seattle at Vegas
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Karlee Schroeder poured in 31 points for New Salem-Almont in its 68-63 District 9 tournament semifinal win over Grant County. Ashley Bentz topped the Coyotes with 19 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Behind a 4-3 Century win over Devils Lake and a 3-2 Bismarck win over Minot, the Patriots and Demons advanced to the fifth-place game at the state hockey tournament. Joe Gusaas had a goal and two assists in Bismarck’s win over Minot. The Patriots overcame a 3-2 deficit thanks to third-period goals from Matt Tschider and Dave Mickelson.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): St. Mary’s pulled away late against for a 68-55 win over Dickinson in the Southwest Region semifinals. Steve McDonald and Tim Evenson had 19 points each for the Saints.
TRIVIA ANSWER
St. Mary's won the first WDA boys basketball tournament title in 1981.
