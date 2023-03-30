SCHEDULE
Friday, March 31
NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, April 1
College baseball: Minnesota State-Mankato vs. University of Mary at Wayne, Neb., 3/6 p.m.
College softball: St. Cloud State vs. U-Mary, 5/7 p.m., at Minot State.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Bemidji State, 3 p.m., at Grand Forks.
High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Watford City, 11 a.m.
NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, April 2
College baseball: Minnesota State-Mankato vs. University of Mary at Wayne, Neb., 12 p.m.
College softball: Minnesota-Duluth vs. U-Mary, 2/4 p.m., at Minot State.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Crookston, 9 a.m., at Grand Forks.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — Richmond at Collingwood
BOWLING
6 p.m.
FS1 — PBA USBC Masters
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Division I All-Star Game
COLLEGE FINAL FOUR
6 p.m.
ESPN — LSU vs. Virginia Tech
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa vs. South Carolina
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Valero Texas Open
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA DIO Implant L.A. Open
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Miami or Chicago White Sox at Houston (7 p.m.)
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at San Diego or Chicago White Sox at Houston (7 p.m.)
NBA
7 p.m.
NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at Phoenix
NHL
6 p.m.
NHLN — N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal
XFL
6 p.m.
FX — Seattle at Arlington
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Minot Ryan closed out a perfect season with a late run and a girls basketball championship win over Central Cass, 54-50. Minot Ryan trailed by five with 3:16 to go, then scored the final nine points to beat the Squirrels. Hannah Stewart had an impressive game before fouling out late in the fourth, scoring 27 points, collecting 12 rebounds and blocking four shots.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): After leading the AWHL in scoring in the 2002-03 season, Bismarck Bobcats forward Garrett Roth was selected as the league’s most valuable player. Tallying 37 goals and 51 assists in 55 games, Roth broke the franchise record for most points in a season and is the first Bobcat player to win the award. He was also named to the all-AWHL first team along with teammate Andy Jurek.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tom Petrik and Mark Swanson of Bismarck High were named to the first and second, respectively, All-State teams. Joining Petrik on the first list were Wayne Whitty of Minot, Randy Hedberg of Parshall, Steve Blehm of North Dakota School for the Deaf, and Donn Hoffelt of Williston. Also on the second list with Swanson were Grand Forks Red River’s Gary Marweg, Rolette’s Larry Linson, Wahpeton’s Kirby Skoog, and Tim Evenson of St. Mary’s.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Mike Trout is the major league active career leader with a .587 slugging percentage. Aaron Judge is second on the list at .582.
