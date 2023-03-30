SCHEDULE

Friday, March 31

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, April 1

College baseball: Minnesota State-Mankato vs. University of Mary at Wayne, Neb., 3/6 p.m.

College softball: St. Cloud State vs. U-Mary, 5/7 p.m., at Minot State.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Bemidji State, 3 p.m., at Grand Forks.

High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Watford City, 11 a.m.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, April 2

College baseball: Minnesota State-Mankato vs. University of Mary at Wayne, Neb., 12 p.m.

College softball: Minnesota-Duluth vs. U-Mary, 2/4 p.m., at Minot State.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Crookston, 9 a.m., at Grand Forks.

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — Richmond at Collingwood

BOWLING

6 p.m.

FS1 — PBA USBC Masters

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Division I All-Star Game

COLLEGE FINAL FOUR

6 p.m.

ESPN — LSU vs. Virginia Tech

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa vs. South Carolina

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Valero Texas Open

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA DIO Implant L.A. Open

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Miami or Chicago White Sox at Houston (7 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at San Diego or Chicago White Sox at Houston (7 p.m.)

NBA

7 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Phoenix

NHL

6 p.m.

NHLN — N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal

XFL

6 p.m.

FX — Seattle at Arlington

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Minot Ryan closed out a perfect season with a late run and a girls basketball championship win over Central Cass, 54-50. Minot Ryan trailed by five with 3:16 to go, then scored the final nine points to beat the Squirrels. Hannah Stewart had an impressive game before fouling out late in the fourth, scoring 27 points, collecting 12 rebounds and blocking four shots.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): After leading the AWHL in scoring in the 2002-03 season, Bismarck Bobcats forward Garrett Roth was selected as the league’s most valuable player. Tallying 37 goals and 51 assists in 55 games, Roth broke the franchise record for most points in a season and is the first Bobcat player to win the award. He was also named to the all-AWHL first team along with teammate Andy Jurek.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tom Petrik and Mark Swanson of Bismarck High were named to the first and second, respectively, All-State teams. Joining Petrik on the first list were Wayne Whitty of Minot, Randy Hedberg of Parshall, Steve Blehm of North Dakota School for the Deaf, and Donn Hoffelt of Williston. Also on the second list with Swanson were Grand Forks Red River’s Gary Marweg, Rolette’s Larry Linson, Wahpeton’s Kirby Skoog, and Tim Evenson of St. Mary’s.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Mike Trout is the major league active career leader with a .587 slugging percentage. Aaron Judge is second on the list at .582.

