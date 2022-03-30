Morning Kickoff - March 31, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 31

No local events scheduled.

Friday, April 1

High school baseball: Devils Lake at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

High school softball: Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m. (nc); Century at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex (nc).

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

College baseball: Winona State at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 1/3 p.m.; Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at South Dakota Early Bird, Vermillion, S.D.

College women’s tennis: Minnesota State-Mankato at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Capital Racquet and Fitness Center.

High school baseball: Fargo North at Bismarck, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Wahpeton at St. Mary’s, Noon, Haaland Field; Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m., Dwyer Field; Fargo North at Century, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school boys track: WDA Indoor meet, 11 a.m., University of Mary Fieldhouse.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, April 3

College baseball: Winona State at U-Mary, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.

College golf: U-Mary at Hardrocker Invitational, Rapid City, S.D.

College softball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, Noon/2 p.m.; Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood.

College women’s tennis: Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Capital Racquet and Fitness Center.

RADIO TODAY

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Noon

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota vs, Boston

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Slam-Dunk and 3-Point Championships

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: Xavier vs. Texas A&M, Championship

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Chevron Championship

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Valero Texas Open

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Chevron Championship

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Noon

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia

3 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Brooklyn

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at Utah

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Derrick Bisnett, a Century grad, earned a starting spot in the roster and helped his Wisconsin-Whitewater teammates repeat as the national collegiate men’s wheelchair basketball champions. The Warhawks powered through the championship game with a 101-60 defeat of the University of Illinois, who was hosting the tournament.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A Kevin Rice layup in traffic with 14 seconds left in overtime was just enough for the Dakota Wizards to beat Fargo-Moorhead 99-98 in the first game of a five-game playoff series in the Fargodome. Miles Simon had 22 points to lead the hometown crew, while Ruben Nembhard scored 28 and Billy Keys scored 27 for the Beez.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The Bismarck Demons track team won a tight battle against Fargo South at the NDSU indoor track meet, beating South 49.5-40. Mark Aide won the pole vault, Bruce Perry won the 220, and John Lange won the two mile run. Perry’s efforts also extended to the 880 relay team and the mile relay, both of which Bismarck won.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Joe Nathan is the Minnesota Twins’ career saves leader with 260. Rick Aguilera is second with 254.

