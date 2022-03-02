Morning Kickoff - March 3, 2022

SCHEDULE
Thursday, March 3
Class A boys basketball: West Region tournament, Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 1 Minot vs. Jamestown, 3 p.m. Game 2: No. 4 St. Mary’s vs. No. 5 Dickinson, 4:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 2 Century vs. No. 7 Mandan, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Legacy, 8:15 p.m.
Class A girls basketball: West Region tournament, at Bismarck Event Center (Exhibit Hall), Quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 1 Century vs. No. 8 Watford City, 2 p.m.; Game 2: No. 4 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Legacy, 3:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 2 Minot vs. No. 10 Turtle Mountain, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Mandan, 7:15 p.m.
Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 2 Grafton vs. Kenmare, 1 p.m.; No. 3 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, 2:45 p.m.; No. 1 Kindred vs. Beulah, 6:30 p.m.; No. 4 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 5 Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock, 8:15 p.m.
College baseball: Bismarck State at Dakota State, Noon/2 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Charleston, 11:15 a.m. and Holy Family, 1:30 p.m., Winter Haven, Fla.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Oakland (Mich.) at Orlando, Fla.
Friday, March 4
Class A basketball: West Region tournament, Event Center, semifinals: 2/3:45/5:15/7:45 p.m.; loser out: 1/2:45/4:30/6:15.
Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks.
College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 7 p.m.; North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Findlay, 11:15 a.m. and Davenport, 1:30 p.m., Winter Haven, Fla.
High school boys swimming: State meet at West Fargo.
NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, March 5
Class A basketball: West Region tournament, Event Center: state qualifiers: 11 a.m./12:45/2:30/4:15 p.m.; championship games: 6/8 p.m.
Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks.
College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 2 p.m.; North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 6:07 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Southern New Hampshire at Orlando, Fla.
High school boys swimming: State meet at West Fargo
NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, March 6
College softball: U-Mary vs. California (Pa.), 2:45 p.m. and Saint Rose, 5 p.m., Winter Haven, Fla.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
2:45 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – West Region boys quarterfinals
TV TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
1 and 6 p.m.
ABC — N.D. Class B state tournament quarterfinals
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan State at Ohio State
ESPN2 — Temple at Houston
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist
FS1 — Penn State at Illinois
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Rice at Texas-El Paso
ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona
ESPNU — Memphis at South Florida
FS1 — Iowa at Michigan
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno State at San Diego State
ESPNU — Cal-Riverside at Cal State-Fullerton
FS1 — Oregon State at Washington State
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Michigan State
Noon
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Arkansas
1 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida
4:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Northwestern
6 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Kentucky
8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Georgia
10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Washington State
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour Kenya Open
9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour HSBC Women's World Championship
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at Boston
9 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers
NFL
3 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine
NHL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Vegas
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Jacob Hagler sank a pair of free throws with 8.7 seconds remaining to help North Star edge Shiloh Christian 52-50 in the semifinals of the state Class B boys basketball tournament at the Alerus Center. The defending state champions extended their winning streak to 53 games. Hagler finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Aaron Hultstrand led the Skyhawks with 17 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Becky Moen finished with 26 points, leading four players in double figures as the University of North Dakota defeated South Dakota State 99-61 to win the North Central Conference tournament. Marisa Leighton added 15, Jenny Boll 12 and Mary Perizzo, Rish Fleming and Janel Palbicki each had 10 for the Sioux, who improved to 24-4.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Glen Ullin became the first Missouri Slope team to reach the regional level of competition, defeating Taylor 104-67 to earn a spot in the Region 8 tournament in Dickinson. Jim Steckler, Merk Gerving, Bud Woeste and Del Hellman led the Rattlers, all scoring in double figures. Steckler led the way with 29 points and Gerving 22.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Minot Ryan was the last school to repeat as North Dakota Class B girls basketball champions. The Lions won three straight titles from 2013-2015.
