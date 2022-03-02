Morning Kickoff - March 3, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 3

Class A boys basketball: West Region tournament, Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 1 Minot vs. Jamestown, 3 p.m. Game 2: No. 4 St. Mary’s vs. No. 5 Dickinson, 4:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 2 Century vs. No. 7 Mandan, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Legacy, 8:15 p.m.

Class A girls basketball: West Region tournament, at Bismarck Event Center (Exhibit Hall), Quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 1 Century vs. No. 8 Watford City, 2 p.m.; Game 2: No. 4 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Legacy, 3:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 2 Minot vs. No. 10 Turtle Mountain, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Mandan, 7:15 p.m.

Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 2 Grafton vs. Kenmare, 1 p.m.; No. 3 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, 2:45 p.m.; No. 1 Kindred vs. Beulah, 6:30 p.m.; No. 4 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 5 Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock, 8:15 p.m.

College baseball: Bismarck State at Dakota State, Noon/2 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Charleston, 11:15 a.m. and Holy Family, 1:30 p.m., Winter Haven, Fla.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Oakland (Mich.) at Orlando, Fla.

Friday, March 4

Class A basketball: West Region tournament, Event Center, semifinals: 2/3:45/5:15/7:45 p.m.; loser out: 1/2:45/4:30/6:15.

Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks.

College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 7 p.m.; North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Findlay, 11:15 a.m. and Davenport, 1:30 p.m., Winter Haven, Fla.

High school boys swimming: State meet at West Fargo.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, March 5

Class A basketball: West Region tournament, Event Center: state qualifiers: 11 a.m./12:45/2:30/4:15 p.m.; championship games: 6/8 p.m.

Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks.

College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 2 p.m.; North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 6:07 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Southern New Hampshire at Orlando, Fla.

High school boys swimming: State meet at West Fargo

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, March 6

College softball: U-Mary vs. California (Pa.), 2:45 p.m. and Saint Rose, 5 p.m., Winter Haven, Fla.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

2:45 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – West Region boys quarterfinals

TV TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

1 and 6 p.m.

ABC — N.D. Class B state tournament quarterfinals

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan State at Ohio State

ESPN2 — Temple at Houston

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist

FS1 — Penn State at Illinois

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Rice at Texas-El Paso

ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona

ESPNU — Memphis at South Florida

FS1 — Iowa at Michigan

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno State at San Diego State

ESPNU — Cal-Riverside at Cal State-Fullerton

FS1 — Oregon State at Washington State

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Michigan State

Noon

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Arkansas

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida

4:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Northwestern

6 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Georgia

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Washington State

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Kenya Open

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour HSBC Women's World Championship

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Boston

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers

NFL

3 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine

NHL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Vegas

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Jacob Hagler sank a pair of free throws with 8.7 seconds remaining to help North Star edge Shiloh Christian 52-50 in the semifinals of the state Class B boys basketball tournament at the Alerus Center. The defending state champions extended their winning streak to 53 games. Hagler finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Aaron Hultstrand led the Skyhawks with 17 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Becky Moen finished with 26 points, leading four players in double figures as the University of North Dakota defeated South Dakota State 99-61 to win the North Central Conference tournament. Marisa Leighton added 15, Jenny Boll 12 and Mary Perizzo, Rish Fleming and Janel Palbicki each had 10 for the Sioux, who improved to 24-4.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Glen Ullin became the first Missouri Slope team to reach the regional level of competition, defeating Taylor 104-67 to earn a spot in the Region 8 tournament in Dickinson. Jim Steckler, Merk Gerving, Bud Woeste and Del Hellman led the Rattlers, all scoring in double figures. Steckler led the way with 29 points and Gerving 22.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Minot Ryan was the last school to repeat as North Dakota Class B girls basketball champions. The Lions won three straight titles from 2013-2015.

