Morning Kickoff - March 27, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, March 27

College baseball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, Noon; Bismarck State at Miles, 2/4 p.m.

College softball: Miles at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood.

IFL: Green Bay at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m., Event Center.

Monday, March 28

College golf: NSIC Conference Preview, Blue Springs, Mo.

College softball: Minot State at U-Mary, 2/4 p.m., U-Mary Softball Field.

Tuesday, March 29

College golf: NSIC Conference Preview, Blue Springs, Mo.

Wednesday, March 30

College baseball: U-Mary at Augustana, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Northland CTC at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Miller Field.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Jamestown, Noon/2 p.m., U-Mary Softball Field.

RADIO TODAY

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Noon

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota vs, Boston

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

11:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

ESPNEWS — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Kansas

4 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: St. Peter's vs. North Carolina

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. South Carolina

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Stanford

COLLEGE HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota vs. Western Michigan

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Quinnipiac vs. Michigan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Arkansas

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Florida

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan

6 p.m.

ESPNU — UCLA at Washington

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Semifinals

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Corales Puntacana Resort Championship

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Finals

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA JTBC Classic

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB SPRING RAINING

Noon

MLBN — St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets

3 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers

NBA

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Charlotte at Brooklyn

NHL

1 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Lakeland College rebuffed a comeback attempt from Bismarck State as the Mystics lost in the first round of the NJCAA Division II Men’s National Basketball Tournament, 84-75. Bench guard Martell Medley keyed the win for the Lakers, dropping a season-high 25 points to end Bismarck State’s season. Malik Wood did all he could for Bismarck State, scoring nearly half of Bismarck’s 75 points on his own (35 points) on 11-21 shooting.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Sharon Dollens and Betty Lovgren were named to the North Dakota Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame. Dollens shot a high game of 265 and a high series of 645 during 40 seasons of competitive bowling and won the NDWBA Queens Tournament in 1982, among other awards and competitions. Lovgren was a state women’s singles champion in 1951 and bowled on state scratch championship teams in 1964 and 1965. She was also a member of the state handicap championship team in 1964.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The board of directors of the North Dakota Amateur Basketball group inaugurated a new tournament for the 1973 amateur season, the “old pro” division, which was expected to include players 35 years of age and older. The division was to run concurrently with the Class A and B tournaments.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Harmon Killebrew is the Minnesota Twins’ career leader with 860 extra-base hits.

