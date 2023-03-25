SCHEDULE

Sunday, March 26

College hockey: NCAA tournament regionals.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Southwest Minnesota State, 8 a.m., at St. Peter, Minn.

Monday, March 27

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, March 28

College softball: U-Mary at Minot State.

High school boys track: West Region Indoor, 3 p.m., U-Mary.

Wednesday, March 29

College baseball: Wayne State at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck State College vs. Minnesota Post Grad, 1/3 p.m.

Thursday, March 30

High school girls track: West Region Indoor, 3 p.m., U-Mary.

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2 a.m.

FS1 — Greater Western Sydney at West Coast

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN — Arkansas at LSU

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Creighton vs. San Diego State

4 p.m.

CBS — Miami vs. Texas

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Miami vs. Louisiana State

8 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville vs. Iowa

COLLEGE HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio State vs. Quinnipiac

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Penn State vs. Michigan

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA WGC Dell Technologies, Semifinals

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Corales Puntacana Championship

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA WGC Dell Technologies, Championship

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Galleri Classic

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Drive On Championship

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Noon

MLBN — Minnesota vs. Boston

3 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle vs. San Diego

8 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers

NBA

5 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Golden State

NHL

2 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at Arizona

5 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Nashville

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

XFL

2 p.m.

ABC — San Antonio at Arlington

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Four power-play goals were more than enough for the Bismarck Bobcats to stomp past Minot, 7-2. Evan Giesler scored twice in the first period for Bismarck, continuing a hot streak of five goals in six games. Nate Repensky had a second-period goal and three assists while Aaron Nelson made 19 saves for the Bobcats.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Though they were unable to produce any further national champions, four University of Mary track athletes earned All-American status on the final day of the NAIA indoor national track and field championships. The men’s team earned three, with the honors going to senior Brandon Ralph (shot put, third), junior Dwayne Kramer (pole vault, sixth), and freshman Pat Koski (200, sixth). U-Mary’s only woman All-American was freshman Jessica Deringer, who took sixth in the triple jump.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck Swim Team members won 12 events and placed 57 times at a Moorhead AAU swim meet. Winning first in their events in the five-team meet were Ron Leupp, Mike Hummel, Rick Elsbernd, Joe Thorndal, Kathy Sweeney, Jane Simons, Terri Leupp, the boys 11-12-year-old freestyle relay and the girls 11-12-year-old freestyle relay. Simons and Leupp won two and three events, respectively.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Waye Gretzky is the NHL career leader with 73 shorthanded goals. Mark Messier is second on the list with 63.

