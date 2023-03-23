SCHEDULE
Friday, March 24
High school track: State Indoor at Fargo, 11 a.m.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, March 25
College baseball: Bismarck State College at Miles, 2/5 p.m.
College hockey: NCAA Regionals: At Scheels Arena, Fargo, 5:30 p.m., final.
College softball: Bismarck State College at Miles, 1/3 p.m.
College track: Bismarck State College at Black Hills State Outdoor Opener, Spearfish, S.D.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m., at St. Peter, Minn.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, March 26
College baseball: Miles at Bismarck State, 1/4 p.m.
College hockey: NCAA tournament regionals.
College softball: Miles at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Southwest Minnesota State, 8 a.m., at St. Peter, Minn.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m.
FS2 — Melbourne at Brisbane
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
5:15 p.m.
TBS — San Diego State vs. Alabama
6:15 p.m.
CBS — Miami vs. Houston
7:45 p.m.
TBS — Princeton vs. Creighton
8:45 p.m.
CBS — Xavier vs. Texas
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Miami vs. Villanova
4 p.m.
ESPN — LSU vs. Utah
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado vs. Iowa
9 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi vs. Louisville
COLLEGE HOCKEY
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio State vs. Harvard
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan Tech vs. Penn State
4:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Merrimack vs. Quinnipiac
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Colgate vs. Michigan
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Corales Puntacana Championship
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA WGC Dell Technologies Match Play
MLB SPRING TRAINING
Noon
MLBN — N.Y. Mets vs. Tampa Bay
3 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego vs. L.A. Angels
8 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs (Split Squad) vs. Cleveland
NBA
6 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Boston
9 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at Golden State
NHL
6 p.m.
NHLN — N.Y. Islanders at Columbus
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Four power-play goals were more than enough for the Bismarck Bobcats to defeat Minot 7-2. Evan Giesler scored twice in the first period for Bismarck, continuing a hot streak of five goals in six games. Nate Repensky had a second-period goal and three assists while Aaron Nelson made 19 saves for the Bobcats.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): In the regular -eason finale for both teams, North Dakota beat Wisconsin 5-0 in college hockey. Marc Ranfranz earned his second collegiate shutout by making 17 stops for the Sioux, a day after being pulled in a 5-2 win by the Badgers. Andy Schneider had two goals and Zach Parise scored with 0.9 seconds left in the first period to give UND a 2-0 lead.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Finding their way onto the 1973 West Region All-Conference team were Tom Petrik and Mark Swanson of Bismarck High, Tim Evenson and Steve McDonald of St. Mary’s, Wayne Whitty of Minot and Donn Hoffelt of Williston. Petrik, Swanson, Hoffelt and Whitty were holdovers from 1972’s list. Six players were named to the list due to a tie in the balloting.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Pete Rose is the major-league career leader with 3,213 singles. Ty Cobb is second on the list with 3,053.
