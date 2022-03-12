Morning Kickoff - March 13, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, March 13

College baseball: Bismarck State vs. Carthage College JV, 1:30 p.m. and Rainy River CC, 5:30 p.m., Tucson, Ariz.

College hockey: NCHC quarterfinals.

IFL: Bismarck at Green Bay, 3:05 p.m.

Monday, March 14

College baseball: Bismarck State vs. Anoka-Ramsey CC, Noon/2 p.m., Tucson, Ariz.

College hockey: ACHA D2 national tournament at Maryland Heights, Mo.: University of Wisconsin vs. University of Mary, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15

College baseball: Bismarck State vs. White Rock, 11 a.m. and Anoka-Ramsey CC, 2 p.m., Tucson, Ariz.

College hockey: ACHA D2 national tournament at Maryland Heights, Mo.: Indiana University vs. University of Mary, 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16

College baseball: U-Mary at Northwest Missouri State, 2 p.m.

College hockey: ACHA D2 national tournament at Maryland Heights, Mo.: Northeastern University vs. University of Mary, 8:45 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Colorado College at North Dakota (if necessary)

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500

BOWLING

Noon

FOX — PBA WSOB World Championship

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament Championship

Noon

CBS — Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament Championship

2:15 p.m.

ESPN — American Athletic Tournament Championship

2:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament Championship

5 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Selection Special

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament Championship

ESPNU — Northeast Tournament Championship

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Southland Tournament Championship

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournamen Championship

ESPNU — Missouri Valley Tournament Championship

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Special

ESPN2 — NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Special

GOLF

Noon

NBC — PGA Players Championship

NBA BASKETBALL

Noon

ABC — New York at Brooklyn

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Boston

8 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Lakers at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

TNT — Toronto vs. Buffalo

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Just two seasons removed from a two-win campaign, the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks girls basketball team clinched a Region 5 championship in a 46-35 win over Grant County. Jim Petrik, who was named Region 5 coach of the year, coached the Skyhawks to a 19-6 mark in his second year at the helm. Ashley Bentz of Grant County scored 12 points to lead her team in the loss, but 11-point efforts from Shiloh’s Regan Watson and Paige Emmel, along with plenty of depth scoring from the rest of the Skyhawks, was enough to secure the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Titans of Dickinson Trinity forced three turnovers in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to beat Mott-Regent for the Region 7 championship, 61-56. Trinity overcame a 10-point deficit at the end of the first quarter, 20-10, to lead 31-28 at the break. The Titans’ win came thanks to 16 points from Brady Ernst, 15 from Joey Steiner, and 12 more from Mat Hirst, with two of the three crucial turnovers in the fourth frame being forced by Steiner.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The annual Bismarck Elks father-son banquet was held with a special guest in attendance, Kansas City Chiefs kicking specialist Jan Stenerud. Stenerud long held the longest streak of consecutive field goals without a miss after nailing on a 16-kick string in 1969, and was also declared the MVP of the Pro Bowl game held in 1971.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Dee Strange-Gordon is the major-league active career stolen base leader with 333. Elvis Andrus is second with 317.

