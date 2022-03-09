Morning Kickoff - March 10, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 10

Class A boys basketball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 4 East Fargo North, 2 p.m.; No. 2 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 4 p.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Century, 6 p.m.; No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo, 8 p.m.

Class A girls basketball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Century vs. No. 4 East Wahpeton, 1 p.m.; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 4 West Bismarck, 3 p.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Legacy, 5 p.m.; No. 2 West Minot vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.

Class B boys basketball: Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s: third place (6 p.m.); championship (7:30 p.m.).

College golf: U-Mary at Legacy Invitational, Henderson, Nev.

College indoor track: NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, Pittsburg, Kan.

College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II Championships, Greensboro, N.C.

Friday, March 11

Class A boys basketball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center, semifinals (6:30 and 8:30 p.m.); loser out 12 and 2 p.m.).

Class A girls basketball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center: semifinals (1 and 3 p.m.); loser out (4 and 6 p.m.

College golf: U-Mary at Legacy Invitational, Henderson, Nev.

College hockey: NCHC quarterfinals.

College indoor track: NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, Pittsburg, Kan.

College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II Championships, Greensboro, N.C.

College wrestling: NCAA Division II Championships, St. Louis.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

Class A boys basketball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center: fifth place (11:30 a.m.); third place (3:30 p.m.); championship (8 p.m.).

Class A girls basketball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center: fifth place (9:30 a.m.); third place (1:30 p.m.); championship (6 p.m.).

College baseball: U-Mary at Montana State-Billings, 12 p.m. (2).

College hockey: NCHC quarterfinals.

College indoor track: NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, Pittsburg, Kan.

College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II Championships, Greensboro, N.C.

College wrestling: NCAA Division II Championships, St. Louis.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 13

College baseball: Bismarck State vs. Carthage College JV, 1:30 p.m. and Rainy River CC, 5:30 p.m., Tucson, Ariz.

College hockey: NCHC quarterfinals.

IFL: Bismarck at Green Bay, 3:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

2 and 6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM – State quarterfinals

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

KDKY (1410 AM) – Region 7 semifinals

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL MEN'S

10:30 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Michigan

11 a.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament Quarterfinal

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Mason vs. Fordham

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Texas

Noon

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: East Carolina vs. Cincinnati

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Second Round

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament Quarterfinal

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Creighton

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament Second Round

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament Quarterfinal

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Tulsa vs. Wichita State

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: UNLV vs. Wyoming

5 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Massachusetts vs. George Washington

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan State

6 p.m.

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Baylor

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament Quarterfinal

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: South Florida vs. Central Florida

FS1 — Big East Tournament Quarterfinal

7 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament Second Round

7:30 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament Second Round

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament Second Round

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament Quarterfinal

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament Quarterfinal

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

FS1 — Big East Tournament Quarterfinal

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament Quarterfinal

FS1 — Pac-12 Tournament Quarterfinal

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament Championship

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Players Championship

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Denver

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-WTA Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck’s MacKenzie Keidel, Kaylee Keller and Katlin Kelley, along with Century’s Jennifer Albers and Jessica Gabriel, were named to the All-West Region gymnastics First team list. Bismarck’s Megan Kelley was named to the honorary mention list.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Andy Bachmeier and James Petrik combined for a 43-point explosion as the Shiloh Skyhawks made the Region 5 semifinal game with a 70-58 win over Max. Bachmeier had 25 while Petrik dropped in 18. Max’s scoring effort was led by Tim Plesuk’s 21 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The defending Class B boys basketball team was eliminated in the first round of region play, as Oakes upset Wyndmere 55-53. Tom Gulsvig hit two free throws with 17 seconds left to complete the upset. Ron Becker scored 26 points for the downed champions, while the Tornadoes’ upset was led by 23 points from Jim Trett and 14 points from Curt Eberhard.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Jamestown won the first North Dakota Class A girls basketball championship, beating Williston 34-30 in the 1974 title game.

