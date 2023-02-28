SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 1

College men’s basketball: Region 13 Tournament, quarterfinals: Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Region 13 Tournament, quarterfinals: Miles at Bismarck State College, 5:30 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Adrian College (Mich.) at Orlando, Fla.

Thursday, March 2

College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 7 p.m.

Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 8 Turtle Mountain vs. No. 1 Century, 3 p.m.; Game 2: No. 5 Legacy vs. No. 4 Bismarck, 4:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 10 Williston vs. No. 2 Minot, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown vs. No. 3 Mandan, 8:15 p.m.

Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 8 Dickinson vs. No. 1 Century, 2 p.m.; Game 2: No. 5 Jamestown vs. No. 4 Legacy, 3:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 7 Mandan vs. No. 2 Minot, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 6 St. Mary's vs. No. 3 Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Class B state tournament at Minot State Dome, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 2 Central Cass vs. Bowman County, 1 p.m.; Game 2: No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, 2:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.

High school girls hockey: State tournament at Minot, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 8 Century vs. No. 1 Fargo Davies, 12 p.m.; Game 2: No. 5 Minot vs. No. 4 West Fargo, 2:15 p.m.; Game 3: No. 7 Grand Forks vs. No. 2 Fargo North-South, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck vs. No. 3 Mandan, 7:45 p.m.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Providence

6 p.m.

CBSSN — DePaul at Connecticut

ESPN2 — Auburn at Alabama

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Loyola (Chicago)

ESPN2 — Texas at Texas Christian

ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at UNLV

GOLF

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA HSBC Women's World Championship

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Noon

ESPN — Washington vs. N.Y. Yankees

2 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Boston

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Portland

NHL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

TNT — Carolina at Vegas

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck High qualified for the state boys hockey tournament with a 3-1 win over Bottineau-Rugby, in large part due to an outstanding effort from senior goaltender Brett Malkmus, who halted 30 Braves shots on the way to the win. The Braves and Demons traded early first-period goals, but Michael Matzke and Brandon Gieszler scored in the second and third periods, respectively, to break the tie and seal the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Led by 32 points from Delmar Clown and 17 points from Brandon Stevens, the United Tribes men’s basketball team overcame a five-point halftime deficit for a 77-74 win over Williston State. Clown connected on eight three-pointers to burnish his offensive output.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Five Bismarck Junior College wrestlers qualified for the National Junior College wrestling tournament in an intra-regional qualifying match. Winning berths for the national tournament were 118-pounder Andy Caylor, 126-pounder Mark Sandoval, 158-pounder Gary Hoffman, 190-pounder Greg Hinkel and heavyweight Dalfin Blaske.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Josh Gibson set the major-league single-season record with a .974 slugging percentage in 1937 for the Homestead Grays.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com