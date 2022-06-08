Morning Kickoff - June 9, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, June 9

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Bismarck Govs, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Bismarck 15s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 10

American Legion baseball: Border Battle Tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Granite Falls, Minn. vs. Minot Vistas, 1 p.m.; Bismarck Governors vs. Fargo Post 2, 3:15 p.m.; Bismarck Governors vs. Saskatoon, 5:30 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs vs. Saskatoon, 7:45 p.m.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m..

Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, June 11

American Legion baseball: Border Battle Tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Granite Falls, Minn. vs. Fargo Post 2, 9:30 a.m.; Mandan Chiefs vs. Fargo Post 2, 11:45 a.m.; Bismarck Governors vs. Minot Vistas, 2 p.m.; Granite Falls vs. Saskatoon, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs vs. Minot Vistas, 7:30 p.m.

IFL: Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, June 12

American Legion baseball: Border Battle Tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: 9 a.m. (consolation); 11:15 a.m./1:30 p.m. (semifinals); 3:45 p.m. (championship).

Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women's College World Series Finals: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 2

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Scandinavian Mixed

11 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour BMW Charity Pro-Am

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA RBC Canadian Open

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox or Philadelphia at Milwaukee

4 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at San Francisco (joined in progress)

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Miami or Pittsburgh at Atlanta (6 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

BSN – N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at L.A. Angels or Pittsburgh at Atlanta (6 p.m.)

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, Game 5

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A two-out walk by Brett Koch of Beulah was eventually enough to turn the tides, as the Miners, after being down to their final out, completed an unlikely comeback with a 5-3 win over Grafton in eight innings to win the Class B baseball championship. Koch would come around to score the tying run on Karson Hintz’s double, and the Miners would score twice in the eighth to complete the comeback.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Former Bismarck High track star Sarah Niemann announced her decision to transfer from Colorado State to North Dakota state to continue her track career. As a freshman, Niemann posted Colorado State’s top time in the 100 (12.32), second-best time in the 200 (25.06), and third-best in the 400 (57.50).

50 YEARS AGO (1972): All players with verified handicaps of 10 or less were ruled eligible for action in the championship flight of the North Dakota Men’s golf tournament in Minot. Participation in the title flight was declared optional for those meeting the requirements, according to tourney chairman Harley Dahl. The tournament was also to be the first in the 54-year history of the classic that a 72-hole stroke play format would be used to determine the winner.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Clayton Kershaw is the major league active career leader with a 2.48 ERA. Jacob deGrom is second at 2.49.

