Morning Kickoff - June 5, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, June 5

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Monday, June 6

High school softball: All-Star Series, Bismarck.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday. June 7

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Pierre, S.D., 5 p.m.

High school boys golf: Class A state tournament at Rose Creek, Fargo.

High school softball: All-Star Series, Casselton.

Wednesday, June 8

American Legion baseball: Garrison at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

High school boys golf: Class A state tournament at Rose Creek, Fargo.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Toronto

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300

USA — NTT IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix

BOWLING

Noon

CBSSN — PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open

2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Regional

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Regional

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Regional

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ABC — Women's College World Series

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women's College World Series

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Porsche European Open

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Memorial Tournament

Noon

USA — LPGA U.S. Women's Open

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Memorial Tournament

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic

2 p.m.

NBC — LPGA U.S. Women's Open

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

12:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Toronto

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Philadelphia or Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers or Boston at Oakland (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

NBA FINALS

7 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Golden State, Game 2

NHL PLAYOFFS

2 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 3

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA French Open, Doubles Finals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA French Open, Doubles Finals

9 a.m.

NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris

USFL

11 a.m.

FOX — Michigan vs. Philadelphia

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Bismarck Bobcats selected forward Kevin Becker with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NAHL draft. Becker, a 19-year old forward from Roseville, Minn., played for the Aberdeen Wings in the 2011-12 season and was left unprotected for the draft by the Wings. Becker had eight goals and 20 assists in 55 games with the Wings, and was one of 10 draft picks by Bismarck.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): North Dakota native Lute Olson, who coached the Arizona Wildcats to an NCAA championship in 1997, was announced as one of the members of the 2002 class elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Miles Simon, more recently of the Dakota Wizards, was the team’s star and Final Four MVP. Olson coached five teams to the Final Four and held a 767-255 record as of the announcement of his induction. Olson was joined in the 2002 class by basketball legends Magic Johnson and Larry Brown, as well as the Harlem Globetrotters.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s defending North Dakota American Legion team won its second game by forcing Aberdeen into a pair of error-filled innings. Aberdeen committed six errors in the game, with four coming in the sixth and seventh as Bismarck scored three runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh. Rob Montgomery had two of Bismarck’s six hits on the night, one of which was an RBI triple that scored teammate Randy Will from first after Will reached on an error.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Grand Forks Central won the first North Dakota Class A baseball championship, beating Dickinson 4-1 in the 2000 state title game.

