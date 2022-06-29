Morning Kickoff - June 30, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, June 30

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck 15s at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, July 1

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators at Williston, 5 p.m..

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, July 2

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s, Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

Noon

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland

TV TODAY

CFL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Ottawa

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Irish Open

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour John Deere Classic

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

Noon

BSN — Minnesota at Cleveland

5 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Houston or Atlanta at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

TENNIS

5 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, Second Round

10 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, Second Round

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Longtime Minnesota Vikings tight end Jim Kleinsasser, a Carrington graduate and former University of North Dakota standout, was honored by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association with their special achievement award. Also honored by the NDAPSSA were UND and Lake Region State coach Gene Roebuck, Grand Forks Red River girls tennis coach Tim Wynne, Bottineau girls basketball coach Mike Forsberg, and Central Valley football and athletic director Randy Vigen.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck High’s Ben Sherer was voted Mr. Baseball and the offensive MVP by his teammates for the 2002 season. Pitcher Rob Bird Horse and shortstop-pitcher Chris Gulsvig shared the defensive MVP award. Other awards went to outfielder Tyler Felchle (most improved), first baseman Casey Perry (rookie of the year) and outfielder Josh Stenson (hustle award). Bismarck finished the 2002 season with a 20-8 record and took fifth at the state Class A baseball tournament.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Dave Froelich of Mandan’s Legion baseball team hit the first pitch he saw from Dickinson’s Francis Roller for a leadoff home run, giving the Chiefs a fast start on their way to a 7-3 win. Rob Lighthizer earned his third win in four outings, scattering eight hits and striking out 12. Dickinson closed within a run of Mandan in the top of the third, but a three-run bottom of the fifth gave the Chiefs all the breathing room they needed.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bobby Cox is the major league career leader in most ejections with 162 in 4,508 career games. John McGraw is second on the list, with 121 ejections in 4,769 games.

