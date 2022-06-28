Morning kickoff - June 29, 2022

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, June 29

American Legion baseball: Minot at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, June 30

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck 15s at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, July 1

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators at Williston, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, July 2

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s, Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland

TV TODAY

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Cleveland

Noon

MLBN — Houston at N.Y. Mets or Pittsburgh at Washington

6 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia or Boston at Toronto

TENNIS

5 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round

WNBA

11 a.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Chicago

9 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Phoenix

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A.J. Jacobs got a little revenge for a 3-0 setback the night before, as the Century standout led the West All-Stars to a 3-2 victory over the East in the second Optimist All-Star volleyball match. Jacobs had 12 kills, two blocks and an ace in game one and followed that with an 11-kill, three-block, eight-dig, two-ace effort to help her team win the nailbiter. The East team took a 2-1 set lead, but the West won game four 25-21 and edged out the win in set five, 16-14.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): With new facilities capable of hosting the tournament opening in more locations around the state, the North Dakota High school Activities Association recommended that the Class B boys basketball tournament should embark on an ongoing three-year rotation, with two years going to Bismarck or Minot and the third going to Grand Forks or Fargo. The recommendation came after Grand Forks opened the Alerus Center and the new Ralph Engelstad Arena, joining facilities in Bismarck, Fargo and Minot as being large enough to cater to the most lucrative high school sporting event in the state.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): John Rouzie connected on the second ace of the year, first for a male, on the 16th hole of the Apple Creek Invitational. Second-best shot of the week went to Marshall Just, who nailed a 50-yard chip to earn low round of the week at Mandan’s Municipal golf course. Just eagled the second hole at Mandan en route to a 35 scratch score during Twilight League play.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Rod Carew holds the Minnesota Twins’ single-season record for batting average, hitting .388 in 1977.

