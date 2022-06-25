 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff - June 26, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, June 26

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Mandan Chiefs at Minot tournament; Mandan A’s tournament, Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 1:05 p.m.

Softball: McQuade Charity Tournament.

Monday, June 27

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Bismarck Capitals at Williston, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Garrison, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Williston, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Colorado at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

4 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour BMW International Open

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Travelers Championship

NBC — LPGA Tour Women's PGA Championship

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Travelers Championship

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions U.S. Senior Open, Final Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at N.Y. Yankees or Boston at Cleveland

1 p.m.

BSN – Colorado at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego or Seattle at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

NHL

7 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6

WNBA

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Chicago

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): North Dakota continued its struggles in the Badlands Bowl, taking its fifth loss in the last seven contests against the Montana All-Star team. Wide receiver Ryan Burke dealt plenty of damage for Montana, as he caught nine passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. The two touchdowns were 28- and 44-yard strikes from J.T. Linder and Brady Gustafson, respectively. North Dakota had a brief 15-14 lead, but a two-yard touchdown run by Dylan Kramer was enough to put Montana ahead for good.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Four new members joined the North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame, as Phil Hansen, Pete Retzlaff, Sid Cichy, and Patty Purpur joining the honored ranks. Hansen, a native of Oakes, played 11 seasons with the Buffalo Bills and competed in three Super Bowls. Retzlaff also played 11 seasons in the NFL, largely as a tight end with Philadelphia, during the 1950s and 60s, earning five trips to the Pro Bowl and setting several team receiving records. Cichy turned Fargo Shanley football into a dynasty, winning 15 state titles over a three-decade career as he compiled a 231-38-3 overall record. Purpur won seven state high school championships in track and field at Grand Forks Red River and went on to earn NCAA Division I All-American honors at Stanford nine times.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Hughes Field hosted the Junior Olympics track and field meet, and several local athletes starred. Bismarck’s Bruce Perry won a pair of events in the boys senior (15-17) division, taking the 100 in 10.4 seconds and the 220 in 22.9 seconds. John Lange of Bismarck won the open three-mile, the only event for athletes above 17 years of age, in a time of 15:50.6. Other local winners included Jon Metroupolis of Bismarck who won the mile race in the 14-15 division, Ted Hausauer of Bismarck who won the shot put (52-6.5) in the senior division, and Craig Hougen of Bismarck won the senior division’s 180 low hurdles in a time of 20.8 seconds.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Sandy Koufax is second on the major league all-time list with four career no-hitters.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

