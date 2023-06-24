SCHEDULE
Sunday, June 25
American Legion baseball: Governors at Battle of Omaha tournament, Omaha, Neb.; Williston at Reps, 1 p.m., Haaland Field.
Softball: McQuade tournament, championship games, 1:20 p.m.
Monday, June 26
American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Dickinson (2), 6 p.m.; Williston at Mandan A’s (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, June 27
American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Governors (7-inning game), 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Watford City at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Senators (1 game), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Watford City at Bismarck Senators (2), 5 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
11 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
USA — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen
3 p.m.
FOX — Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals
6 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Ally 400
BOWLING
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Golden Spikes Award Show
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour BMW International Open
Noon
GOLF — PGA Travelers Championship
1 p.m.
NBC — LPGA KPMG Women's PGA Championship
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Travelers Championship
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Dick's Sporting Goods Open
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
9 a.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis
11 a.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Detroit
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia or Milwaukee at Cleveland
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at San Francisco or Washington at San Diego (joined in progress)
6 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at L.A. Dodgers
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds
USFL
6 p.m.
FOX — South Division Championship: New Orleans at Birmingham
WNBA
Noon
ABC — Washington at New York
2 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Los Angeles
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Mark Weber of Tyja Sports in Port Washington, New York, improved the experience at the McQuades Softball Tournament for the Special Olympics athletes in attendance by donating their uniforms for their time at the tournament. Their participation with the tournament involved a running, hitting and throwing contest, as well as the yearly Special Olympics softball game.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Despite a championship outing from Grenora’s Jason Folvag in multiple categories, it was Bismarck’s Jeff Zwarych tallying a 98 in the championship round of the 100 16-yard singles at the Roughrider Trap Shoot that brought home the title. Flovag was champion in the 50-pair doubles (97), tops in the First Class AA round of the 100 16-yard singles (94), won the doubles championship with a 98, and was named Roughrider of the Year with a 745x800.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): The Mandan Chiefs moved back above .500 with a 9-0 and 2-1 wins over Harvey. Pat Bunnell threw a shutout in the 9-0 win, and a sacrifice fly by Billy Pfau gave the Chiefs a walkoff win after Harvey had tied the second game in the top of the seventh.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Sam Crawford is the major league career triples leader with 309. Ty Cobb is second with 295.
