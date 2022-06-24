Morning Kickoff - June 25, 2022

SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 25

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs vs. Middleton (7:45 a.m.) at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Mandan Chiefs at Minot tournament; Mandan A’s tournament, Memorial Ballpark.

IFL: Iowa at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Event Center.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Softball: McQuade Charity Tournament: Bismarck and Mandan.

Sunday, June 26

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Mandan Chiefs at Minot tournament; Mandan A’s tournament, Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 1:05 p.m.

Softball: McQuade Charity Tournament.

Monday, June 27

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at The Battle of Omaha tournament; Bismarck Capitals at Williston, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Garrison, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Williston, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Colorado at Minnesota

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead vs. Kane County

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS1 — St. Kilda at Sydney

Midnight

FS2 — Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250

7 p.m.

CBS — Camping World SRX Series

CFL

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Toronto at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 1

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour BMW International Open

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Travelers Championship

NBC — LPGA Tour Women's PGA Championship

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Travelers Championship

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions U.S. Senior Open

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

Noon

MLBN — Houston at N.Y. Yankees or Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

3 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Texas

7 p.m.

FOX — Colorado at Minnesota or L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

9 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at L.A. Angels

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals

USFL

2 p.m.

FOX — USFL Playoffs: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey

7 p.m.

NBC — USFL Playoffs: New Orleans vs. Birmingham

WNBA

7 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas

9 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Las Vegas

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Bad Boy Bullrider from Oklahoma, Austin Meier, scored a 92 to claim the gold buckle at the PBR Bullriding Challenge. Meier was the last of the finalists to ride, and needed an 87 to pass Matt Triplett of Lakeside, Mont., for the top spot. Triplett had posted an 85.5 in the first round and a 90 in the short round. Meier had the best score of the first round with an 89.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Shelby Pudwill of Mandan knocked down Roy Hughes twice and then knocked him out in the second round of their fight. The victory upped Pudwill’s record to 17-2-1. Joey Bartole of Bismarck beat Mike Brooks in the second round. Bartole leveled Brooks three times, with Brooks being declared down on the count after the third knockout. Rick Tamlin of Waterloo, who trained in Bismarck, defeated Vance Wyn in an eight-round unanimous decision. The win allowed Tamlin to retain his IBA Intercontinental light heavyweight championship and pushed his record to 32-1.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Early run support was crucial for Bismarck’s Legion team, as they downed Jamestown 12-8 thanks to six runs in the second inning and three more in the fourth inning. Bismarck batted around in the second inning, scoring its six runs on a two-run double by Ron Carman, singles by Al Dosch, Randy Will and Craig Hessinger, three walks and a sac fly by Rob Montgomery. Al Kunick hit his first home run of the year in the seventh inning for an insurance run.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Eddie Murray is the major-league career leader with 128 sacrifice flies. Cal Ripen Jr. is second on the all-time ist with 127.

