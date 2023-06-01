SCHEDULE
Friday, June 2
Auto racing: Iron Man 100, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
Class A baseball: State tournament at West Fargo: loser out (11 a.m.); semifinals (4:30 p.m.).
Class A softball: State tournament at Fargo/West Fargo: loser out (11 a.m.); semifinals (4 p.m.).
Class B baseball: State tournament at Minot: consolation (11:30 a.m., 2 p.m.); semifinals (4:30/7 p.m.).
Class B softball: State tournament at Minot: consolation (11 a.m.1 p.m.), semifinals (4/6 p.m.).
High school girls soccer: State tournament at Fargo: loser out (12/2:15 p.m.); semifinals (4:30/6:45 p.m.).
High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, 9 a.m.
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, June 3
Auto racing: Iron Man 100, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
Class A baseball: State tournament at West Fargo.
Class A softball: State tournament at Fargo/West Fargo.
Class B baseball: State tournament at Minot: 11:30 a.m.
Class B softball: State tournament at Minot: 11 a.m.: fifth place (11 a.m.); third place (1:15 p.m.); championship (3:30 p.m.).
High school girls soccer: State tournament at Fargo.
High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks: 9 a.m.
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, June 4
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.
Monday, June 5
High school softball: Scheels All-Star Series at West Fargo Sheyenne, 6 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 12:05 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6
American Legion baseball: Dickinson at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
High school softball: Scheels All-Star Series at Sanford Sports Complex, 6 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
KDKT (1410 AM0 – Des Lacs-Burlington vs. Shiloh Christian
CLASS B SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.
KDKT (140 AM) – Kindred vs. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg
MLB
6:10 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — Carlton at Melbourne
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Connecticut
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Tulane at Louisiana State
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. East Carolina
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina-Charlotte vs. Tennessee
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cal State-Fullerton vs. Texas A&M
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Texas Christian
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Women's College World Series Game 5
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women's College World Series Game 6
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour Porsche European Open
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Mizuho Americas Open
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Memorial
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
4:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Milwaukee at Cincinnati
6:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Cleveland at Minnesota
9 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers or Baltimore at San Francisco
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open
5 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open
WNBA
7 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Atlanta
9 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Phoenix
TRIVIA ANSWER
Grand Forks Central won the first North Dakota Class A baseball championship, beating Dickinson 4-1 in the 2000 title game.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com