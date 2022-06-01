Morning Kickoff - June 2, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, June 2

Class A baseball: State tournament at Jack Brown Stadium, Jamestown, quarterfinals: #1W Century vs. #4E Fargo Shanley, 11:30 a.m.; #2E Wahpeton vs. #3W Dickinson, 1:30 p.m.; #2W Minot vs. #3E Fargo North, 4:30 p.m.; #1E West Fargo Sheyenne vs. #4W Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Class A softball: State tournament at McElroy Park, Jamestown, quarterfinals: #1E West Fargo Sheyenne vs. #4W Legacy, 11 a.m.; #2W Bismarck vs. #3E Grand Forks Red River, 1 p.m.; #1W Dickinson vs. #4E Valley City, 4 p.m.; #2E West Fargo vs. #3E Jamestown, 6 p.m.

Class B baseball: State tournament at Fargo, quarterfinals: #2 Thompson vs. North Star, 10 a.m.; #3 Central Cass vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 12:45 p.m.; #1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Surrey, 3:30 p.m.; #4 Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. #5 Beulah, 6:15 p.m.

Class B softball: State tournament at Fargo, quarterfinals: #2 Kindred vs. Velva-Drake-Anamoose, 11 a.m.; #3 Beulah vs. Thompson, 1 p.m.; #1Central Cass vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 4 p.m.; #4 May-Port-C-G vs. #5 Renville County, 6 p.m.

High school girls soccer: State tournament at Starion Sports Complex, Mandan, quarterfinals: #1W Minot vs. #4E West Fargo, Noon; #2E West Fargo Sheyenne vs. #3W Legacy, 2:15 p.m.; #1E Fargo Davies vs. #4W Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; #2W Bismarck vs. #3E Fargo Shanley, 6:45 p.m.

High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, quarterfinals (10 a.m.): #1E Fargo Davies vs. #4 Century; #2W Legacy vs. #3E Valley City; #1W Minot vs. #4E Fargo North; #2E West Fargo Sheyenne vs. #3W St. Mary’s.

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, June 3

Auto racing: Iron Man 100, Night 1, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Class A baseball: State tournament at Jack Brown Stadium, Jamestown, 11:30 a.m.

Class A softball: State tournament at McElroy Park, Jamestown, 11 a.m.

Class B baseball: State tournament at Fargo, 10 a.m.

Class B softball: State tournament at Fargo, 11 a.m.

High school girls soccer: State tournament at Starion Sports Complex, Mandan, Noon.

High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, 10 a.m.

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, June 4

Auto racing: Iron Man 100, Night 2, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Class A baseball: State tournament at Jack Brown Stadium, Jamestown, 11:30 a.m.

Class A softball: State tournament at Jamestown, 10 a.m.

Class B baseball: State tournament at Fargo, 12:45 p.m.

Class B softball: State softball at Fargo, Noon.

High school girls soccer: State tournament at Starion Sports Complex, Mandan, 10 a.m.

High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, 10 a.m.

IFL: Frisco at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, June 5

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

Noon

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich

TV TODAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Women's College World Series: Texas vs. UCLA

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women's College World Series: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma

6 p.m.

ESPN — Women's College World Series: Oregon State vs. Florida

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women's College World Series: Arizona vs. Oklahoma State

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Porsche European Open

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Memorial Tournament

2 p.m.

USA — LPGA U.S. Women's Open.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

Noon

BSN – Minnesota at Detroit

1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Texas

6 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees or Seattle at Baltimore

10 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers or Atlanta at Colorado (joined in progress)

NBA PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Golden State, Game 1

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Colorado, Game 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA French Open, Mixed-Doubles

8 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA French Open, Semifinals

10 a.m.

NBC — WTA French Open, Semifinals

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck sophomore Nate Dinga continued his mastery of Century, handcuffing the Patriots to a three-hitter and pitching the Demons to a 2-1 win over Century in the West Region quarterfinals. Dinga struck out five and walked just one. Quinn Irey and Tyler Richter had a pair of hits for Bismarck, with Richter contributing a double and a run batted in.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century wrestling standout Joey Neigum signed a letter of intent to enroll at Minnesota State-Mankato and wrestle for the Mavericks. Neigum, who compiled a 138-42 record during his career with the Patriots, was a four-time state placer and helped the Patriots win a team title in 2001. He earned high school All-American honors in the 2001-02 season, and was projected to start his collegiate wrestling career at 125 pounds.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck pole vaulter Mark Aide was bitterly disappointed in not setting a new North Dakota state pole vaulting record, as he missed clearing 15 feet for the first time in more than a month. Despite the setback, Aide still earned a state championship in the pole vault, his third overall, successfully clearing 14 feet before failing to clear 14-7 on three successive tries.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Century has won the most North Dakota girls soccer championships with eight. Fargo Davies, Fargo North and Fargo South are tied for second with two apiece.

