SCHEDULE
Sunday, June 18
American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: seventh place game, 8 a.m.; fifth place, 10:30 a.m.; third place, 1 p.m.; championship, 3:30 p.m. Mandan A’s tournament.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.
Monday, June 19
American Legion baseball: Chiefs at Williston (2), 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, June 20
American Legion baseball: Capitals at Mandan A’s (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 9:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
ABC — Formula 1 Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix
12:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America
CFL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Hamilton at Toronto
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Texas Christian vs. West Virginia
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: Florida vs. Oral Roberts
GOLF
Noon
NBC — U.S. Open
1 p.m.
CBS — Meijer LPGA Classic
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at NY Mets or Colorado at Atlanta
1 p.m.
BSN – Detroit at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers or Tampa Bay at San Diego (joined in progress)
6 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals
USFL
Noon
FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston
6 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Michigan
WNBA
11 a.m.
CBS — Phoenix at New York
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Indiana
8 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Las Vegas
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Former North Dakota State track and field standout Riley Dolezal won a national title in the javelin at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa by recording a career-best throw of 273 feet, 11 inches, beating his previous best by 30 feet, 5 inches. It also met the ‘A’ standard for the World Championships, qualifying Dolezal to compete in Moscow after entering the meet with the 14th-best mark among competitors.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Thanks to eight passing touchdowns from Chris Schwab, the Bismarck Roughriders won ugly in a 63-51 win over La Crosse. The win was Bismarck’s fifth in a row and clinched the Roughriders a playoff spot, despite four turnovers and several other miscues. Bismarck built a 35-20 lead by the half and closed out strong enough to win against a Night Train team playing only for pride.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): A non-competitive 17-2 blowout of Mandan by the Bismarck Royals Legion team in the first game of a doubleheader between the two teams led into an exciting nightcap, with Mandan forcing a split with a three-run comeback in the bottom of the seventh to take home a 5-4 win in the second game. Pat Schmidt and Mike Stickel, with the help of an appeal at first base, threw a no-hitter for the Royals in the first game, while Greg Schlosser twirled a four-hitter in the nightcap for Mandan.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Elvis Andrus is the active career major-league leader with 341 stolen bases. Starling Marte is second with 333.
