SCHEDULE

Sunday, June 18

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: seventh place game, 8 a.m.; fifth place, 10:30 a.m.; third place, 1 p.m.; championship, 3:30 p.m. Mandan A’s tournament.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

Monday, June 19

American Legion baseball: Chiefs at Williston (2), 5:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, June 20

American Legion baseball: Capitals at Mandan A’s (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 9:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

ABC — Formula 1 Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix

12:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America

CFL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Toronto

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Texas Christian vs. West Virginia

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Florida vs. Oral Roberts

GOLF

Noon

NBC — U.S. Open

1 p.m.

CBS — Meijer LPGA Classic

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at NY Mets or Colorado at Atlanta

1 p.m.

BSN – Detroit at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers or Tampa Bay at San Diego (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals

USFL

Noon

FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston

6 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at Michigan

WNBA

11 a.m.

CBS — Phoenix at New York

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Indiana

8 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Las Vegas

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Former North Dakota State track and field standout Riley Dolezal won a national title in the javelin at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa by recording a career-best throw of 273 feet, 11 inches, beating his previous best by 30 feet, 5 inches. It also met the ‘A’ standard for the World Championships, qualifying Dolezal to compete in Moscow after entering the meet with the 14th-best mark among competitors.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Thanks to eight passing touchdowns from Chris Schwab, the Bismarck Roughriders won ugly in a 63-51 win over La Crosse. The win was Bismarck’s fifth in a row and clinched the Roughriders a playoff spot, despite four turnovers and several other miscues. Bismarck built a 35-20 lead by the half and closed out strong enough to win against a Night Train team playing only for pride.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A non-competitive 17-2 blowout of Mandan by the Bismarck Royals Legion team in the first game of a doubleheader between the two teams led into an exciting nightcap, with Mandan forcing a split with a three-run comeback in the bottom of the seventh to take home a 5-4 win in the second game. Pat Schmidt and Mike Stickel, with the help of an appeal at first base, threw a no-hitter for the Royals in the first game, while Greg Schlosser twirled a four-hitter in the nightcap for Mandan.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Elvis Andrus is the active career major-league leader with 341 stolen bases. Starling Marte is second with 333.

