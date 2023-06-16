SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 17

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Bismarck Scarlets vs. Burlington Bulldogs, 11 a.m.; Bismarck Scarlets vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 1:30 p.m.; Fargo Post 400 Comets vs. Bismarck 15’s Capitals, 4 p.m.; Bismarck 15’s Capitals vs. Burlington Bulldogs, 6:30 p.m. Mandan A’s tournament: Belfield-South Heart at Mandan A’s, 10 a.m.; Hettinger at Mandan A’s, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, Event Center, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: seventh place game, 8 a.m.; fifth place, 10:30 a.m.; third place, 1 p.m.; championship, 3:30 p.m. Mandan A’s tournament.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

Monday, June 19

American Legion baseball: Chiefs at Williston (2), 5:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL

5:20 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead vs. Sioux Falls

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS2 — St. Kilda at Richmond

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Berlin ARCA 200

CFL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at B.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Stanford vs. Wake Forest

6 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Tennessee vs. LSU

GOLF

Noon

NBC — The U.S. Open

3 p.m.

GOLF — Meijer LPGA Classic

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:45 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

1 p.m.

BSN – Detroit at Minnesota

MLBN — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs or Detroit at Minnesota

3 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Angels at Kansas City

6 p.m.

FOX — N.Y. Yankees at Boston or Tampa Bay at San Diego

9 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Arizona

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals

USFL

Noon

USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

3 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham at Memphis

WNBA

1 p.m.

CBS — Seattle at Dallas

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jake Leingang of Bismarck earned his fourth and final Gatorade Athlete of the Year award and was the fifth-ever Demon athlete to win the award in track and field. He won three of the awards in cross country and took home the fourth in track and field by helping Bismarck to its 10th straight Class A title. Leingang ran in and won the 1,600, anchored the 3,200 relay and capped his senior year with wins in the 800 and 3,200 individually.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Big jumps from racers was the winning formula at Dacotah Speedway, as Bill Helbling of Mandan in the hobby stocks and the duo of Chad Rowe and Casey Ritz of Mandan and Bismarck in the road hogs divisions both rose from outside the top three in their heats to win the feature race in their respective divisions. In the street division, Luke Nelson of Valley City jumped from third in heat two to first in the feature, and in the modifieds, Daryn Schuler of Bismarck was the lone champion of both heat and feature.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): John Loomis parred the first hole of a sudden-death playoff round to win top spot in the boys 15-17 division of the Bismarck Elks Youth Golf Tournament. Loomis battled to a card of 36 through the nine regulation holes, as did Charlie Donlin and Dave Blair, but Donlin and Blair both carded bogies on the playoff hole and fell behind Loomis. An unknown coin flip result decided which player would earn second and which would take third.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The five active major leaguers who have more than 2,000 career hits are: Miguel Cabrera (3,115), Joey Votto (2,093), Nelson Cruz (2,044), Elvis Andrus (2,028) and Andrew McCutcheon (2,0002).

