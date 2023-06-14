SCHEDULE

Thursday, June 15

American Legion baseball: Governors at Minot (2), 5:30 p.m.; Fargo Post 2 at Mandan (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Capitals at Beulah, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 16

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck Capital 15’s, 11 a.m.; Bismarck Senators Red vs. Bismarck Reps, 1:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators Red vs. Bismarck Senators Bluek 4 p.m.; Burlington Bulldogs vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators Blue vs. Bismarck Reps, Haaland Field. Mandan A’s tournament at Memorial Ballpark: Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s, 10 a.m.; Williston at Mandan A’s, 7 p.m.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, Event Center, 7:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Bismarck Scarlets vs. Burlington Bulldogs, 11 a.m.; Bismarck Scarlets vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 1:30 p.m.; Fargo Post 400 Comets vs. Bismarck 15’s Capitals, 4 p.m.; Bismarck 15’s Capitals vs. Burlington Bulldogs, 6:30 p.m. Mandan A’s tournament: Belfield-South Heart at Mandan A’s, 10 a.m.; Hettinger at Mandan A’s, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

Rodeo: PBR Bull Riding Challenge, Event Center, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: seventh place game, 8 a.m.; fifth place, 10:30 a.m.; third place, 1 p.m.; championship, 3:30 p.m. Mandan A’s tournament.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

5 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Bismarck Capitals at Beulah

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

TV TODAY

GOLF

Noon

USA — The U.S. Open

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Meijer LPGA Classic

7 p.m.

NBC — The U.S. Open

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

Noon

MLBN — Toronto at Baltimore or Tampa Bay at Oakland (2:30 p.m.)

3 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Arizona or Tampa Bay at Oakland (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

BSN – Detroit at Minnesota

7 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Angels at Texas

10 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers or Cleveland at San Diego (joined in progress)

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA

6 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Connecticut

7 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Chicago

9 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Las Vegas

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): After being held to two hits in a 6-1 loss against Moorhead in the Red River Diamond Classic Legion tournament, the Bismarck Governors put up an eight-spot in the top of the first en route to a 14-3 five-inning blowout of Hamiota, Manitoba. Kole Bauer and Hunter Walsh combined for six hits, including a double each, and drove in three runs to lead the Govs.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A familiar but new face was announced as the new coach of Bismarck High's boys soccer, after 15-year veteran Lou Ogaard stepped aside and was replaced by Bismarck girls soccer head coach Mel Fischer. In Fischer's five years coaching the girls team alone, he had won a state title with the team in 2000. Ogaard's replacement took over after a successful career in which the longtime coach won titles in back-to-back seasons in 1996 and 1997 and coached in seven straight championship games.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): The First National Bank and Knights of Columbus slow-pitch softball teams exited the ranks of the unbeaten in the Bismarck softball league, leaving only Snoopy's Pizza and Provident Life with perfect records. Snoopy's Pizza stayed atop the Missouri Slope League with a 6-0 record and Provident Life stayed in first in the Veteran's League thanks to an 8-0 mark. Highlighted in the week's games was a 40-1 blowout of United Tribes by Dakota National Bank.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Brooks Koepka was the last player to win back-to-back U.S. Open titles, in 2017 and 2018.

