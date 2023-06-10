SCHEDULE
Sunday, June 11
American Legion baseball: Border Battle tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Monday, June 12
American Legion baseball: Capitals at Dickinson, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan A’s (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
High school volleyball: Optimist All-Star Series at Fargo North, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, June 13
American Legion baseball: Governors at Fargo Post 400 (2), 5:30 p.m.; Reps at Beulah, 5 p.m.; Minot at Senators, (2), 5 p.m., Haaland Field.
High school volleyball: Optimist All-Star Series at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Wednesday, June 14
American Legion baseball: Governors at Fargo Post 2 (2), 5 p.m.; Chiefs at Minot (2), 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 15
American Legion baseball: Governors at Minot (2), 5:30 p.m.; Fargo Post 2 at Mandan (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Capitals at Beulah, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, June 16
American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel tournament; Mandan A’s tournament.
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
Rodeo: PBR, Event Center, 7:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Toronto
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross The MX2
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross MXGP
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Toyota-Save Mart 350
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Volvo Car Scandinavian
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA RBC Canadian Open
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA RBC Canadian Open
GOLF — LPGA ShopRite LPGA Classic
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour BMW Charity Pro-Am
MLB
10:35 a.m.
PEACOCK — Arizona at Detroit
12:30 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Toronto
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia or Houston at Cleveland
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at L.A. Angels or Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (joined in progress)
6 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open
5 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open
8 a.m.
NBC — French Open
USFL
1 p.m.
NBC — Birmingham vs. Houston
6 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey
WNBA
Noon
ABC — Dallas at New York
2 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Seattle
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Indiana
TRIVIA ANSWER
Wayne Gretzky holds the NHL record with 10 playoff hat tricks. Maurice Richard and Jari Kurri each had seven.
