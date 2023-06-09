SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 10

American Legion baseball: Border Battle tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Bismarck Governors vs. Saskatoon Cubs, 1 p.m.; Rapid City Post 320 Stars at Mandan Chiefs, 8 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, June 11

American Legion baseball: Border Battle tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Monday, June 12

American Legion baseball: Capitals at Dickinson, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan A’s (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

High school volleyball: Optimist All-Star Series at Fargo North, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJORL LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Toronto

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead vs. Chicago

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250

COLLEGE BASEBALL SUPER REGIONALS

11 a.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Virginia vs. Duke

2 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Louisiana State

ESPN2 — Florida vs. South Carolina

ESPNU — Tennessee at Southern Mississippi

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Stanford

ESPNU — Indiana State at Texas Christian

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon vs. Oral Roberts

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Canadian Open

4:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA RBC Canadian Open

GOLF — LPGA Classic

HORSE RACING

5:30 p.m.

FOX — The Belmont Stakes

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Arizona at Detroit

2 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Toronto

3 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

NHL

7 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Final, Game 4: Vegas at Florida

TENNIS

8 a.m.

NBC — French Open

USFL

11 a.m.

FOX — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans at Memphis

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Virgil Hill was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame on Canastota, N.Y. Hill , a five-time world champion and 1984 Olympic Gold medalist, defended his light heavyweight title more than 20 times.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Rob Bird Horse fired a four-hit shutout in the state Class A championship game in Fargo to lead Bismarck over Fargo North 4-0 in the state Class A championship game. Bird Horse pitched 10 innings in the tournament and did not allow a run. Justin Riveland had two RBIs for the Demons.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Al Wetsch homered and went 3-for-4 for Mandan in its 4-3 Legion win over Bismarck. Dave Froehlich earned the win for Mandan. Bismarck got three hits from Stan Eman.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Walter Johnson is the major-league career leader with 110 shutouts. Grover Alexander is second on the career list with 90.

