SCHEDULE
Saturday, June 10
American Legion baseball: Border Battle tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Bismarck Governors vs. Saskatoon Cubs, 1 p.m.; Rapid City Post 320 Stars at Mandan Chiefs, 8 p.m.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, June 11
American Legion baseball: Border Battle tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Monday, June 12
American Legion baseball: Capitals at Dickinson, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan A’s (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
High school volleyball: Optimist All-Star Series at Fargo North, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJORL LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Toronto
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL
6 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead vs. Chicago
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250
COLLEGE BASEBALL SUPER REGIONALS
11 a.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Virginia vs. Duke
2 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Louisiana State
ESPN2 — Florida vs. South Carolina
ESPNU — Tennessee at Southern Mississippi
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Stanford
ESPNU — Indiana State at Texas Christian
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Oregon vs. Oral Roberts
GOLF
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Canadian Open
4:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA RBC Canadian Open
GOLF — LPGA Classic
HORSE RACING
5:30 p.m.
FOX — The Belmont Stakes
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Arizona at Detroit
2 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Toronto
3 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia
6:30 p.m.
FOX — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)
NHL
7 p.m.
TBS — Stanley Cup Final, Game 4: Vegas at Florida
TENNIS
8 a.m.
NBC — French Open
USFL
11 a.m.
FOX — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh
3 p.m.
NBC — New Orleans at Memphis
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Virgil Hill was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame on Canastota, N.Y. Hill , a five-time world champion and 1984 Olympic Gold medalist, defended his light heavyweight title more than 20 times.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Rob Bird Horse fired a four-hit shutout in the state Class A championship game in Fargo to lead Bismarck over Fargo North 4-0 in the state Class A championship game. Bird Horse pitched 10 innings in the tournament and did not allow a run. Justin Riveland had two RBIs for the Demons.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Al Wetsch homered and went 3-for-4 for Mandan in its 4-3 Legion win over Bismarck. Dave Froehlich earned the win for Mandan. Bismarck got three hits from Stan Eman.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Walter Johnson is the major-league career leader with 110 shutouts. Grover Alexander is second on the career list with 90.
