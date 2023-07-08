SCHEDULE

Sunday, July 9

Golf: NDGA Stroke Play Championship at Riverwood.

Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors, Chiefs at Jamestown Phil Brown Classic; Reps, Senators, A’s at West Fargo tournament.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Monday, July 10

High school basketball: Lions All-Star Series, 6/8 p.m., BHS.

Golf: NDGA High School Stroke Play Championship at Riverwood.

Legion baseball: Bismarck Senators at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

High school basketball: Lions All-Star Series, 6/8 p.m., Fargo Davies.

Golf: NDGA High School Stroke Play Championship at Riverwood.

Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m. (one 9-inning game), Municipal Ballpark; Washburn at Bismarck Scarlets, 5 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Senators (nine-inning game), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Led by an eight-run top of the sixth, the Bismarck Senators defeated the Mandan A’s 16-5. Offensively the Senators were led by Coleton Ford (3-for-4, two doubles, four runs scored, two RBIs), Tanner Wolf (2-for-3, double, three runs, three RBIs and two innings on the mound) and Ben Hildestad (2-for-3, double, two runs, three RBIs).

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Cord McCoy had a busy, yet successful, first day at Mandan Rodeo Days, taking second in the bareback bronc riding competition with a 74, two points back of John Stewart of Malta, Mont., and tying for first in the saddle bronc with Levi Wolf of Dickinson with a 76.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): On a day in which Central States Raceway drew its biggest crowd of the season, thanks to its special July 4 program, Bismarck’s Bob Geiger and Dick Schultz of Harvey brought home feature titles. Schultz won the modified trophy dash and the feature event, while Bob Herr of Bismarck won the second street class heat and the street class trophy dash. Geiger was first in the street class feature.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Willie Mays holds the record with 23 career hits in All-Star Games. Stan Musial is second on the list with 20.

