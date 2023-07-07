SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 8

American Legion baseball: Phil Brown Classic at Jamestown: Mandan Chiefs vs. Detroit Lakes, Minn., 11 a.m.; Bismarck Governors, vs. TBD; Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo tournament.

Golf: NDGA Stroke Play Championship at Riverwood.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, July 9

Golf: NDGA Stroke Play Championship at Riverwood.

Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors, Chiefs at Jamestown Phil Brown Classic; Reps, Senators, A’s at West Fargo tournament.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Baltimore at Minnesota

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Kansas City at Fargo-Moorhead

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS2 — Melbourne at St. Kilda

Midnight

FS2 — Adelaide at Essendon

AUTO RACING

Noon

NBC — AMA Pro Motocross

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150

7 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250

BOXING

8:30 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa (welterweights)

CFL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Hamilton

CYCLING

5:20 a.m.

PEACOCK — The Tour de France, Stage 8

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Made in Himmerland

Noon

GOLF — PGA John Deere Classic

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA John Deere Classic

NBC — U.S. Women's Open

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

7 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

Noon

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees or Toronto at Detroit

1 p.m.

BSN – Baltimore at Minnesota

3 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

6 p.m.

FOX — Atlanta at Tampa Bay or Seattle at Houston

9 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at San Diego or L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers (8 p.m.)

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

2 p.m.

NBATV — Miami vs. Boston

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas vs. Oklahoma City

4 p.m.

NBATV — New York vs. Philadelphia

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit vs. Orlando

6 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis vs. Chicago

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Washington

8 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee vs. Phoenix

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — L.A. Clippers vs. Utah

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN —Wimbledon

Noon

ABC — Wimbledon

WNBA

Noon

ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special

1 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at New York

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): St. Mary’s boys basketball program turned to a familiar face after head coach Joe Mueller resigned to take over the men’s basketball and baseball programs at Bismarck State, naming assistant coach Brent DeKok as Mueller’s successor. DeKok had been an assistant under Mueller for the previous two seasons, and graduated just two players from a 20-4 team that finished sixth at-state.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): North Dakota native Cody Sundby was the only bull rider to conquer his opponent in the first night of competition at Mandan Rodeo Days. The first 17 riders of the night in the bull riding competition all failed to break the eight-second line necessary for a qualifying score, with Sundby, as the 18th and final rider, the exception as he earned an 85.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): In the Riverwood Women’s Golf Association’s weekly tournament, Merlin (Betty) Lannoye was the Class A champion and medalist. Class B gold went to Eleanor Oeder. Class C’s championship was won by Elmer Essington and the Class D title to L.P. Hilzendager.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The last time the Minnesota Twins had the No. 5 overall selection in the first round was 2014, when they selected Nick Gordon.

