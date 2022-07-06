Morning kickoff - July 7, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 7

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Jamestown, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors, Mandan Chiefs at Jamestown tournament; Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo tournament; Hettinger at Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Capital City tournament at Dwyer Field.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, July 9

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors, Mandan Chiefs at Jamestown tournament; Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo tournament; Capital City tournament at Dwyer Field.

IFL: Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, July 10

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors, Mandan Chiefs at Jamestown tournament; Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo tournament.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS2 — Melbourne at Geelong

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Carter Division Finals

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 6

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Scottish Open

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Senior Players Championship

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Barbasol Championship

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Houston or Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Game 1)

6 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston or St. Louis at Atlanta

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

5 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia

7 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Utah

9 p.m.

ESPN — Houston vs. Orlando

11 p.m.

ESPN — Portland vs. Detroit

NHL

6 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 NHL Draft: Round 1

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, Semifinals

Noon

ESPN — Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Former Bismarck Bobcats goalie Ryan Faragher headed to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ developmental camp to try and showcase his potential as a goalie worthy of NHL ice time. Faragher helped the Bobcats win the Robertson Cup in 2010, and had an eye-opening run as St. Cloud State’s starting goalie as a freshman after injuries allowed him to take over netminding duties for a while. Faragher was initially heading to the Chicago Blackhawks’ developmental camp, but decided to head to Pittsburgh due to a higher number of goalies already attending Chicago’s camp.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A near-disaster of planning by NIFL officials nearly solidified a playoff scenario that could have thrown the entire 2002 Indoor Football League playoff picture into chaos. The NIFL posted a playoff scenario that would have mirrored the college game where division records were what mattered in the playoff hunt, but could have easily seen a 4-10 team enter the playoffs if the right teams won or lost. The NIFL’s teams rejected the late proposal and voted to use overall records as the top playoff criteria, and used the opportunity to revamp the tiebreaker procedure as well.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The 10-run rule shortened a contest between the Bismarck Scarlets and Fort Yates, as the Scarlets knocked out an 11-1 win thanks to a nine-spot in the top of the sixth inning. Fort Yates’ only run came thanks to an error, two stolen bases and an infield out in the bottom of the fourth. Mark Huisman led the Scarlets at the plate with a two-for-four outing. Mike Fordyce threw a one-hitter on the mound for the Scarlets.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Mike Marshall set the major-league single-season record with 84 games finished in 1979 for the Minnesota Twins. He broke his own record of 83, set in 1974 for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

