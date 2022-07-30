Morning Kickoff - July 31, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, July 31

American Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Watford City, 3 and 6 p.m.; Class B state tournament at Garrison: 1 p.m. (if necessary).

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1

American Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Watford City: 3/6 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

American Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Watford City: championship, 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. (if necessary).

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

3 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at San Diego

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1 Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix

11 a.m.

CNBC — FIM World Superbike

Noon

CNBC — NRX

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Verizon 200

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Hero Open

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — Women's Scottish Open

Noon

GOLF — PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Boston or Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees

3 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at San Diego

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at San Diego or Texas at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Finals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Umag-ATP Final

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Final

WNBA

Noon

NBATV — Chicago at Connecticut

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at New York

2 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Los Angeles

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Bismarck Reps got the benefit of unfortunate scheduling, as despite taking a 4-0 loss to Montrose, Colo., in the championship game of the Midwest Plains Regional Senior Babe Ruth Tournament, the Reps moved on to the Babe Ruth World Series as Montrose was unable to compete due to a number of football players on their roster beginning high school fall practice. The Reps went 4-2 in the regional, with both of their losses coming against Montrose. The Reps managed just two hits, singles by Ben Hildestad and James Kost, in the championship game defeat.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): An exciting second game of the Optimist Club All-Star series went to the East, as the visitors went on a 14-2 run in the fifth set between the two teams to eke out a five-set win at Bismarck High, 18-20, 15-11, 15-11, 6-15, 15-13. A pair of aces from Mandan’s Amy Shreve put the West up 7-0 in the fifth set, and the deficit reached as high as 11-1 before the East began its comeback. The game-winning point from the East came off a West serve, as the opening volley smacked into the net and dropped to the floor on the wrong side of the twine. It was the fifth year in a row that the two teams had traded sweeps in the series, as the West had swept the two-game series in 2001.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Gary Van Heuvelen and Al Kunick each threw five-hit shutouts as Bismarck swept a doubleheader with Grand Forks, 1-0 and 3-0. Van Heuvelen bettered Chuck Evans in a pitching duel that lasted just an hour and 13 minutes, with each pitcher allowing five hits and two walks, but only Evans allowed a run in the seven-inning battle. Van Heuvelen was the architect of his own win, driving in Randy Will from second base with a two-out single in the second inning. In game two, a two-out double from Dean Clairmont scored Craig Hessinger from third to give Bismarck their 3-0 edge.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Drew Brees set the NFL single-second record for completion percentage with 74.4 percent in 2018.

