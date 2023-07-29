SCHEDULE

Sunday, July 30

Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Kindred: (12/2:30/5 p.m).

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

Monday, July 31Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Kindred (3/5:30 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Home Run Derby, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, Aug. 1Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Kindred: championship (12 p.m.); if necessary (2 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Great Plains All-Star Game, 7 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1 MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix

8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross MXGP

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship

USA — NASCAR Cook Out 400

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Amundi Evian Championship

7:30 a.m.

CNBC — PGA Tour Champions Senior Open Championship

11 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions Senior Open Championship

Noon

GOLF — PGA 3M Open

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA 3M Open

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

MLB

11:05 a.m.

PEACOCK — L.A. Angels at Toronto

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Atlanta or Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Kansas City

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at San Diego or Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP Finals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Finals

WNBA

Noon

CBSSN — Minnesota at Connecticut

3 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Los Angeles

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas at Las Vegas

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Facing the top competition in the nation after forgoing competing in Greco-Roman-style wrestling and focusing on freestyle wrestling, Bismarck High’s Ryan Blees won 10 straight matches to win the 152-pound junior freestyle title, beating Minnesota’s Jake Short, named his state’s top high school wrestler as a senior, by a 12-9 margin in the championship match. Blees was the first North Dakota wrestler to win a national freestyle title since 1996.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): For the second straight week, turnovers did in the Bismarck Roughriders, this time in a playoff loss to the Omaha Beef, 72-49. The Riders gave up 37 fourth-quarter points, well more than the margin of victory. Their two turnovers, both coming on picks by quarterback Charles Schwab, were both quickly turned into touchdowns and the Beef pulled away behind their impressive homefield advantage.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck golfers took home the top three spots in the Mandan Invitational Golf Tournament with Lee DeForest winning with a 103, four strokes up on runner-up Jay Uhlman and an extra stroke up on third-placer Steve Woodcox. DeForest also won medalist honors, scratching a first-round 66.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Matthew Wolff was the winner of the first 3M Open in 2019, winning by one stroke over Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa.

