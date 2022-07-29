Morning Kickoff - July 30, 2022

SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 30

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo: championship (12 p.m., 3 if necessary); Class A state tournament at Watford City; Class B state tournament at Garrison: 1 and 4 p.m.

Auto racing: Governors Cup, Dacotah Speedway, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

American Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Watford City, 3 and 6 p.m.; Class B state tournament at Garrison: 1 p.m. (if necessary).

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1

American Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Watford City: 3/6 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

American Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Watford City: championship, 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. (if necessary).

RADIO TODAY

MLB

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at San Diego

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS1 — Western at Geelong

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series Gallagher Grand Prix

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Pennzoil 150

BOXING

8 p.m.

SHO — WBC Championship Main Card: Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (Light-Middleweights)

CFL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Calgary

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Hero Open

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — Women's Scottish Open

Noon

GOLF — PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: Saratoga

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB

Noon

MLBN — Cleveland at Tampa Bay

3 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Boston

6 p.m.

FOX — Minnesota at San Diego, Philadelphia at Pittsburgh or St. Louis at Washington

8 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at L.A. Angels

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinals

WNBA

11 a.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Washington

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The team of Don Schumacher, Stanton, and Jesse Schumacher, Bismarck, edged the second-place team by 0.09 pounds to take home the $10,000 top prize in the 2012 Governor’s Cup walleye tournament. The Schumachers were in second place after day one with a five-fish weight of 20.3 pounds, and finished with a two-day total of 41.39 pounds. Second place went to the team of Dennis Jeffrey and Irene Jeffrey of Garrison, who finished with a two-day total of 41.30 pounds after having a catch of 16.59 pounds after day one.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Bobcats found themselves a new general manager, naming Mat Hulberg to the position. Before taking over as GM, Hulberg served as the NAHL team’s sales manager.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The Bismarck Elks were edged 3-2 in a Bismarck fast pitch softball game against Our Place, which turned the lead in the fast pitch softball standings over to Our Place, who had been tied with the Elks since late June. Our Place’s record after the 3-2 win moved to 10-2, while the Elks fell to 9-3. The game was tied 2-2 after three innings and stayed that way until the sixth when Our Place pitcher Jim Kapp hit a triple and scored on a single by Ted Hummel.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Babe Ruth set the major-league single-season record for extra-base hits with 119 in 1921. Lou Gehrig is second on the list with 117 in 1927.

