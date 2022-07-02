Morning Kickoff - July 3, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, July 3

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s, Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at Mandan Chiefs, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s, Memorial Ballpark, 2 p.m.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 1:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 5

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps at Jamestown, 5 p.m.; Bismarck Senators at Minot, 5 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Beulah at Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.

Wednesday, July 6

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Minot, 5 p.m.; Hazen at Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Baltimore at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1 Lenovo British Grand Prix

11:30 a.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200

2 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Grand Prix

USA — NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 3

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Irish Open

Noon

GOLF — PGA John Deere Classic

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA John Deere Classic

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland or Tampa Bay at Toronto

1 p.m.

BSN – Baltimore at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers or Chicago White Sox at San Francisco (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Philadelphia

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

4 p.m.

NBATV — Miami vs. Sacramento

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Golden State

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, Round of 16

Noon

ABC — Wimbledon, Round of 16

USFL

6:30 p.m.

FOX —Philadelphia vs. Birmingham, Championship

WNBA

Noon

ESPN — Washington at Connecticut

2 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Atlanta

5 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Los Angeles

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): An expert run by Forest Sainsbury in the steer wrestling competition put him second behind Dean Gorsuch, with Sainsbury’s 3.6 seconds landing just behind Gorsuch’s 3.5 seconds. Sainsbury rode his horse Honey, a former barrel-racing horse, who rides in both high school and amateur rodeos

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Govs and Mandan Chiefs played to an entertaining 2-1 finish in Bismarck’s favor, as Govs hurler Rob Bird Horse fired a three-hitter and allowed just a solo home run to Aaron Boyer as the Govs did just enough for the win. Bismarck’s runs came on three singles by Bo Stanley, Chris Gulsvig and Ben Sherer to take a 1-0 lead in the third, and then an unearned run in the fifth gave them a 2-0 lead before Boyer’s solo shot cut the lead in half.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): First-half medalist honors in the Riverwood ladies June handicap tournament went to Betty Lannoye and Marsha Donlin, both of whom fired 52s. Tied for third place in Division A were Hellen Elders and Gladys Juelke, both with 54s. (7/3)

TRIVIA ANSWER

Emmitt Smith the NFL career leader with 4,409 rushing attempts. Walter Payton is second on the all-time list with 3,838.

