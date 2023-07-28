SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 29

Auto racing: Governors Cup night 2, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson: 12 p.m. (championship), 3 p.m. (if necessary); Class A state tournament at Kindred: Loser out (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); winner’s bracket (4/6:30 p.m.) Class B state tournament at Carrington: loser out (Noon), championship (3 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Kindred: (12/2:30/5 p.m.); Class B state tournament at Carrington: Second championship game (if necessary), (Noon).

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

Monday, July 31

Legion baseball: Class A state tournament at Kindred (3/5:30 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Home Run Derby, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

6 p.m.

KXMR (7`10 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3 a.m.

FS2 — Sydney at Essendon

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1 MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250

CFL

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Toronto

6 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Edmonton

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Amundi Evian Championship

8 a.m.

CNBC — PGA Tour Champions Senior Open Championship

11 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions Senior Open Championship

Noon

GOLF — PGA 3M Open

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA 3M Open

GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur Championship Match

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

2 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live

5 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

MLB

2 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Toronto

3 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Miami

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Kansas City

FOX — Boston at San Francisco or Tampa Bay at Houston

9 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers or Texas at San Diego (joined in progress)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Semifinals; Hamburg-WTA Final

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinal

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Steve Kennedy of Fargo South and Fargo Davies made the jump to the college coaching ranks as he was named the new men’s golf coach at North Dakota State. During his time in high school golf, Kennedy coached 12 state championships in 18 years of coaching and was a five-time North Dakota coach of the year and was national coach of the year in 1998.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Terry Barnes of Mandan kept closing the gap in the Dacotah Speedway standings, taking first in his heat and the checkered flag in the streets feature race to inch closer to Erik Paul of Dickinson. Local racers dominated the results, as Vince McCleary of Lincoln won in the hobby stocks, Eugene Halvorson and Mark Frohlich jumped from third to first for the road hogs feature, Kelly Hoerner won the legends feature, and Shawn Strand won gold in the modifieds feature.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Thanks to a seven-run second inning, Hazen blew out Wilton 14-4 and secured the District 6 American Legion baseball title. Wilton had three doubles to Hazen’s one, but the teams each had a triple and Hazen’s Terry Opp had the lone home run. Kevin Weigum threw all seven innings for Hazen and earned the win.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bobby Cox is the major-league leader in times ejected from a game with 162. John McGraw was second on the list with 121.

