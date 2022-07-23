Morning Kickoff - July 24, 2022

SCHEDULE
Sunday, July 24
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.
Monday, July 25
Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, July 26
American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo.
Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 12:05 and 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1 Lenovo French Grand Prix
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross MX2
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross MXGP,
2 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300
USA — NASCAR M&M's Fan Appreciation 400
3 p.m.
FOX — NHRA DENSO Sonoma Nationals
CYCLING
9 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Amundi Evian Championship
8 a.m.
CNBC — LPGA Amundi Evian Championship
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Senior Open Championship
11 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions Senior Open Championship
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour 3M Open
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA The 3M Open
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB
10 a.m.
MLBN — Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
12:30 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Detroit
6 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at N.Y. Mets
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Final
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta Open Women's Exhibition
WNBA
2 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Indiana
5 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Seattle
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Bismarck Governors pounded out their fourth win over the Mandan Chiefs in the 2012 Legion season, 12-2, thanks to a poor defensive outing from the Chiefs. Mandan was charged with six errors which led to seven unearned Governors runs. Mandan had a brief 1-0 lead thanks to an RBI single from Logan McDowall, but a two-run response in the bottom of the first and a five-run third was all Bismarck needed to end the game early. Trent Bohan threw seven innings for the Govs before Jordan Kenner got his first mound action of the summer in the eighth and allowed just a Mandan single while striking out two Chiefs.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck High track standout Jessica Deringer signed a letter of intent to compete with the University of Mary women’s track team. Deringer was a standout both athletically and academically for the Demons, having earned seven letters in three different spots before graduating with a 3.75 GPA. At the 2002 state track meet, Deringer was fourth in the triple jump, fifth in the long jump, and was a member of the second-place 4x400 relay team.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Tim Lynch had a 27-hole total of 119 to take top spot in the North Dakota state employees golf tournament at Riverwood Golf Course. Lynch also claimed medalist honors with a round of 39. Championship flight runner-up Jim Finch won the longest drive contest. Thirty-three golfers competed in the event.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Minnesota Vikings have retired six numbers – 10 (Fran Tarkenton), 53 (Mick Tingelhoff), 70 (Jim Marshall), 77 (Korey Stringer), 80 (Cris Carter) and 88 (Alan Page).
