Morning Kickoff - July 24, 2022

SCHEDULE

RADIO TODAY

TV TODAY

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Bismarck Governors pounded out their fourth win over the Mandan Chiefs in the 2012 Legion season, 12-2, thanks to a poor defensive outing from the Chiefs. Mandan was charged with six errors which led to seven unearned Governors runs. Mandan had a brief 1-0 lead thanks to an RBI single from Logan McDowall, but a two-run response in the bottom of the first and a five-run third was all Bismarck needed to end the game early. Trent Bohan threw seven innings for the Govs before Jordan Kenner got his first mound action of the summer in the eighth and allowed just a Mandan single while striking out two Chiefs.