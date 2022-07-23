 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff - July 24, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, July 24

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.

Monday, July 25

Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, July 26

American Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at West Fargo.

Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 12:05 and 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1 Lenovo French Grand Prix

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross MX2

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross MXGP,

2 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300

USA — NASCAR M&M's Fan Appreciation 400

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA DENSO Sonoma Nationals

CYCLING

9 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Amundi Evian Championship

8 a.m.

CNBC — LPGA Amundi Evian Championship

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Senior Open Championship

11 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions Senior Open Championship

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour 3M Open

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA The 3M Open

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB

10 a.m.

MLBN — Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

12:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Detroit

6 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at N.Y. Mets

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Final

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta Open Women's Exhibition

WNBA

2 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Indiana

5 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Seattle

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Bismarck Governors pounded out their fourth win over the Mandan Chiefs in the 2012 Legion season, 12-2, thanks to a poor defensive outing from the Chiefs. Mandan was charged with six errors which led to seven unearned Governors runs. Mandan had a brief 1-0 lead thanks to an RBI single from Logan McDowall, but a two-run response in the bottom of the first and a five-run third was all Bismarck needed to end the game early. Trent Bohan threw seven innings for the Govs before Jordan Kenner got his first mound action of the summer in the eighth and allowed just a Mandan single while striking out two Chiefs.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck High track standout Jessica Deringer signed a letter of intent to compete with the University of Mary women’s track team. Deringer was a standout both athletically and academically for the Demons, having earned seven letters in three different spots before graduating with a 3.75 GPA. At the 2002 state track meet, Deringer was fourth in the triple jump, fifth in the long jump, and was a member of the second-place 4x400 relay team.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Tim Lynch had a 27-hole total of 119 to take top spot in the North Dakota state employees golf tournament at Riverwood Golf Course. Lynch also claimed medalist honors with a round of 39. Championship flight runner-up Jim Finch won the longest drive contest. Thirty-three golfers competed in the event.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Minnesota Vikings have retired six numbers – 10 (Fran Tarkenton), 53 (Mick Tingelhoff), 70 (Jim Marshall), 77 (Korey Stringer), 80 (Cris Carter) and 88 (Alan Page).

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

