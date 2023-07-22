SCHEDULE

Sunday, July 23

Golf: NDGA Match Play Championship at Jamestown Country Club.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, July 25

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson.

Northwoods League: Great Lakes All-Star Game at Traverse City, Mich.

Wednesday, July 26

Legion baseball: Class AA state tournament at Dickinson; Class B state tournament at Carrington.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1 Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross MX2

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross MXGP

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250

USA — NASCAR Pocono 400

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals

CFL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Calgary

CYCLING

9:10 a.m.

PEACOCK — Tour de France, Final Stage

GOLF

3 a.m.

USA — The Open Championship

6 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour La Sella Open

NBC —The Open Championship

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Barracuda Championship

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

MLB

11:05 a.m.

PEACOCK — San Diego at Detroit

1 p.m.

BSN – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at Boston

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA

Noon

CBS — Phoenix at Washington

2 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at New York

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): In a top-level Legion twinbill that lasted more than five hours, Bismarck rallied late for 10-6 and 7-6 wins over Williston. The Govs trailed 5-1 early in the openere before a four-run rally. An RBI hit by Jared Spooner and an infield hit by Quinn Irey put the Governors on top to. The nightcap went eight innings and was decided by Shane Wolf beating out a two-out bunt for a hit to score Irey.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Joining national names that include, among others, actor Denzel Washington and MLB player Alex Rodriguez, as a national spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Notah Begay III was in New Town to instruct nearly 100 children at the 4 Bears Unit of the Boys and Girls Club of the Three Affiliated Tribes in golf.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mark Zacher put together nine innings of four-hit, shutout baseball to blank Rapid City’s Legion team in a 1-0 Bismarck win. Stan Eman supplied the ball in play to score the game’s only run with one out in the bottom of the ninth, as he dropped down a suicide squeeze bunt to plate Tim Wolf.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Padraig Harrington was the last player to repeat at British Open champion, winning in 2007 and 2008.

